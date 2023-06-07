WWE is probably grooming 40-year-old former champion to become a top guy, according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes The Judgment Day's Damian Priest could become a top guy in WWE.

Priest made his main roster debut in January 2021. He has since won the United States Championship once. Last year, the 40-year-old joined The Judgment Day. He recently squared off against Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. The Archer of Infamy also challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on this week's RAW. However, he came up short.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the possibility of Priest becoming a top guy in WWE this year.

"He's got it to be a top guy. I don't know if it'll be this year. They're probably grooming him, you know. But he's done a great job with everything they've given him." [15:21 - 15:34]

Other WWE Superstars could join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day now has four members, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. In a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, The Eradicator confirmed that the group is currently looking to recruit other members.

Ripley revealed that they are looking at WWE stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

"So, we're always looking at obviously the people that are coming up from NXT. And we've looked at all those SmackDown Superstars, all the RAW Superstars. We've tried with AJ [Styles] before, but he was stubborn. We've tried with Liv [Morgan] before, but she was stubborn. And then, like yeah, I'm not sure we've been looking at a few people. I don't wanna give anything away. We'll see if they make the cut or not."

