Judgment Day’s alliance could finally crumble at WWE Money in the Bank in one swift move

The Judgment Day is one of the most popular stables in WWE, but there may be some conflict within the group following last night's episode of RAW.

Seth Rollins issued an Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship over the weekend, which Damian Priest accepted. The two clashed in the main event of RAW last night in Connecticut and agreed that The Judgment Day would remain backstage for the match.

However, Finn Balor couldn't help himself and attempted to interfere through the crowd, but Rollins was ready for it. Damian Priest noticed that Balor was trying to get involved in the match and was annoyed by it. Seth Rollins capitalized on the distraction and connected with the Stomp on Damian to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Balor and Rollins had a stare-down as last night's RAW went off the air.

Damian Priest is a veteran of the business who wanted the chance to challenge Seth Rollins alone, but Balor didn't afford him that opportunity. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins had a rivalry over the Universal Championship that culminated at SummerSlam 2016. Balor won the match but had to relinquish the Universal Championship the following day due to injury.

Finn probably believes that he can defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on his own as well. If Rollins and Balor were to battle for the title at Money in the Bank, Damian Priest could grow jealous of his fellow Judgment Day stablemate and cost him the match at the premium live event on July 1st.

Former WWE writer urges company to protect The Judgment Day's Damian Priest

Damian Priest may have lost his chance at the World Heavyweight Championship last night on WWE RAW, but he still has many fans in the wrestling world.

One of those fans is former WWE Writer Vince Russo, who recently called for the company to protect the Archer of Infamy. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran wondered how anyone in the business could look at Damian Priest and not see the potential to make money.

"I don't know how you could be in the wrestling business, know everything it takes, and not look at this dude and see money. And if you see money, bro, you gotta protect," added Russo. [2:32 - 2:44]

Damian Priest is a 40-year-old WWE Superstar who has completely reinvented himself. Only time will tell if the friction with The Judgment Day will lead to the group breaking up down the line.

Do you think The Judgment Day will still be a faction in WWE at the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes