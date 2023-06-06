Why did Damian Priest lose his big title shot on WWE RAW? Exploring potential reasons

Damian Priest accepted the open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship put out by Seth Rollins but failed to capitalize on it on WWE RAW. Despite connecting with a South of Heaven, Priest failed to finish off The Visionary, who then hit a curb stomp to end the bout.

Priest possesses all the qualities of becoming a world champion. He is a skilled wrestler who puts on enthralling matches and is a crafty orator. However, there are still a few reasons why he didn't get the career-defining win on WWE RAW.

WWE handpicked Seth Rollins to be the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. It wouldn't have made sense if he dropped the title in just a week. Moreover, given his stature in the company and on RAW, his victory over Damian Priest solidifies the likelihood of him having a long championship reign.

The Visionary's win over a The Judgment Day member could also be a set-up for a match against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank. Rollins and Balor have a storied history, which can once again be explored in the coming weeks on RAW. The Visionary did not shy away from taking shots at Balor when Damian Priest decided not to have his group at ringside.

Damian Priest believes The Judgment Day is relevant on WWE RAW even without titles

The Judgment Day has gained a certain level of notoriety in the months following its inception. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen relationship, combined with Finn Balor and Damian Priest's dominance on RAW, has meant that the group has thrived.

According to Damian Priest, The Judgment Day members don't need championships to remain one of the most successful acts on the red brand. The heels are significant due to their exceptional character work.

"How do you become a focal point of the show not being a champion? That makes you just that much more valuable, and I think that’s where we’re at right now. Let’s make this show revolve around us. Let’s be the main thing on this show, without even having championships."

Priest's last title win occurred in 2021 when he was the United States Champion. He lost the title to Finn Balor after a reign of 191 days.

