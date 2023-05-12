Vince Russo says 40-year-old RAW Superstar is "money," urges WWE to protect him (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Damian Priest possesses every tool to become a main-event level performer for WWE.

Unlike other members of The Judgment Day, Priest was the only one who didn't have a marquee match at WrestleMania 39. However, when he was given the opportunity to take on Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023, he hit it out of the park. It was recently reported that WWE internally viewed Damian Priest as a "top-level" player now.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo lavished massive praise on The Judgment Day member. Russo stated that from his athletic ability to looks to mic work, Priest had everything it took to become a headliner.

"To me, bro, when you talk about athletic ability, believability, the look, the It factor, is okay on the mic, this guy has all those things. They've just not booked him properly in my opinion," said Vince Russo. [0:33 - 0:49]

Russo also feels WWE has failed to capitalize on Damian Priest's talents so far. He urged the global wrestling juggernaut to protect Priest, saying he's "money."

"I don't know how you could be in the wrestling business, know everything it takes, and not look at this dude and see money, and if you see money, bro, you gotta protect," added Russo. [2:32 - 2:44]

Bill Apter is also a massive fan of WWE Superstar Damian Priest

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter spoke highly of Damian Priest. The veteran journalist revealed that he had known Priest since his days on the indie scene and hoped he would become a megastar in WWE.

"He's a really good talent. I've known him since the indie days. He's worked his way up old school, so to say, working the indies for so many years. And I hope he becomes a mega superstar. And during his promo that he did in the ring [on the Draft episode of RAW], I felt the same way you [Mac Davis] did - he was main event Damian Priest." said Apter.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Credit where it's due for Damian Priest. He was trusted to lead the match with Bad Bunny whilst protecting him in the process.



Backlash 2023 was his WrestleMania. Credit where it's due for Damian Priest. He was trusted to lead the match with Bad Bunny whilst protecting him in the process.Backlash 2023 was his WrestleMania. https://t.co/hSHBOgxBWu

It's safe to assume that it's only a matter of time before WWE pushes Damian Priest into the World Championship picture on RAW.

