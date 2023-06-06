[Watch] Seth Rollins makes 40-year-old star break character after WWE RAW goes off the air 

Seth Rollins had a great night at WWE RAW, as he opened and closed the show to cheers from the Stamford crowd. The Visionary successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest of The Judgment Day in a fantastic main event. He was later seen shaking the hand of his opponent.

This came after Rollins issued an open challenge on social media, indicating he is a fighting champion. He proved it against The Archer of Infamy despite an appearance from Finn Balor, with his actions after WWE RAW proving his honor.

After the show went off the air, Balor and Priest retreated up the ramp. Seth Rollins then told them to get back to the ring and offered a handshake. Damian Priest returned and shook the World Heavyweight Champion's hand in a heartwarming moment of respect.

Now that Damian Priest broke character after WWE RAW, his alliance with Finn Balor seems to be on shaky grounds. The two teased some tension throughout tonight's episode, including the show's opening segment.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley interrupted Cody Rhodes on MizTV later on the show. The second-generation heel slapped The American Nightmare before he and Mami left the ring.

Seth Rollins met his potential Money in the Bank challenger at the end of WWE RAW

Between his victory over Damian Priest and their subsequent handshake, Seth Rollins had a tense staredown with Finn Balor to close out the live broadcast of WWE RAW. This likely signals a match between the two for Money in the Bank.

The fans in London would be buzzing to see Balor get a World Heavyweight Championship match, especially opposite Rollins. The two have great in-ring chemistry and have had some excellent matches against each other.

Money in the Bank could offer Seth Rollins and Finn Balor their highest-profile classic. WWE may even continue teasing The Judgment Day's break-up, possibly with Damian Priest refusing to help his teammate cheat. It will be interesting to see whether The Archer of Infamy turns babyface soon.

