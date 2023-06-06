WWE planted seeds for The Judgment Day's break-up on RAW: What you missed

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins kicked off WWE RAW at the XL Center on June 5, 2023. During his segment, he was interrupted by The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Initially, Seth Rollins mocked them for turning up without Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, but the energy changed when The Visionary started to manipulate The Archer of Infamy. His mind games guided Priest into claiming that he wouldn’t need The Judgment Day’s help to defeat Seth Rollins.

When Damian Priest said that, Finn Balor shot him a look that is usually seen on WWE TV right before a faction or a tag team splits. The Prince stared down Priest, hinting at a potential split of WWE RAW's top heel faction.

Fans took to social media to point out the staredown, ensuring it doesn’t go unnoticed and WWE’s future moves with the faction can be predicted to a certain extent.

Aaronm @Aaronm44351209 @WWE Finn betraying jd? That look he gave Damian when he said he didn’t need him makes me think it’ll happen soon. @WWE Finn betraying jd? That look he gave Damian when he said he didn’t need him makes me think it’ll happen soon.

Aaron @AaronDetroit_ Are they teasing some problems within Judgment Day between Finn Balor & Damian Priest that opening segment was very interesting with Seth Rollins #WWERaw Are they teasing some problems within Judgment Day between Finn Balor & Damian Priest that opening segment was very interesting with Seth Rollins #WWERaw

C.A.M. Bled$oe @Cam_B_2Chill #WWERAW The look Finn Balor gave Damian Priest when he said he didn’t need him to beat Seth Rollins The look Finn Balor gave Damian Priest when he said he didn’t need him to beat Seth Rollins 👀 #WWERAW

While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio may not be involved in it, a rivalry could be brewing between The Prince and The Archer of Infamy.

Seth Rollins took a shot at a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

During the opening segment of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins managed to convince Damian Priest to leave the rest of The Judgment Day backstage before their match.

Towards the end of the segment, The Archer of Infamy claimed that he would take the World Heavyweight Championship off The Visionary, making it his shortest title run. To this, Rollins responded by referring to Finn Balor’s title reign from 2016.

Back in 2016, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins battled at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

Balor injured his shoulder during the match but popped it back into place and proceeded to defeat Rollins for the title. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish it the following night on WWE RAW due to the injury. This marked one of the shortest title runs in the promotion’s history.

Circling back to the segment on the red brand, The Visionary revealed that regardless of whatever happened during the title match against Damian Priest, his current reign would be longer than Finn Balor’s!

In classic Seth Rollins style, The Visionary exited the ring while laughing at the stunned members of The Judgment Day.

