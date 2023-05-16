New member of The Judgment Day expected to appear on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE's The Judgment Day rules Monday Night RAW as the number one faction, bar none. While Imperium and the newly reformed team of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis, The Way, are all part of the red brand, Rhea Ripley and Co. have all the power in recent times as a unit like no other.

They are above wins and losses, as the most remarkable bouts of the last two months include Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest, Edge vs. Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, just to name a few. It seems a fifth member will be added soon.

It was earlier reported that JD McDonagh was heavily featured in discussions among WWE creative, to join the one-year-old faction.

#WWENXT @jd_mcdonagh reflects on his time in NXT and is excited for what's next as he heads to #WWERaw .@jd_mcdonagh reflects on his time in NXT and is excited for what's next as he heads to #WWERaw.#WWENXT https://t.co/Dtep8x0dd1

Now, it's been reported by PWMania via Boozer666 that following tonight's opening segment that will feature Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The Judgment Day, WWE intends to air a video package for JD McDonagh. This is meant to be the beginning of the former NXT star's potential involvement with the foursome.

McDonagh is also reportedly set to compete in the Battle Royal to determine the number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Whether he pulls off a surprise victory in his WWE main roster debut remains to be seen.

What's next for WWE's The Judgment Day?

Damian Priest shared his feelings about the male members of The Judgment Day sans gold, while Rhea Ripley is the SmackDown Women's Champion. While The Archer of Infamy has nothing but praise for the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Priest believes its time that all of them chase gold:

"We got a brand new beautiful championship coming to Monday Night RAW. We got the Tag Team Champions on RAW. We got an Intercontinental Champion on RAW. Rhea's got her's. I think the boys need theirs," Priest said.

Finn Balor recently lost the World Heavyweight Championship tournament after Seth Rollins defeated him in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, tonight's Intercontinental title battle royal could feature all three members (albeit no names are confirmed ahead of the show).

Which Judgment Day member do you think needs to win championship gold, and which of the WWE belts should they chase? Sound off in the comments section below.

