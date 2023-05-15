"It's happening on Monday Night RAW" - WWE fans share excitement as 35-year-old star could challenge Gunther 

Gunther was drafted to WWE's flagship show ahead of Backlash 2023, and tonight's event marks the Austrian star's first appearance as a member of the RAW roster.

The Ring General's new stomping grounds feature quite a few inhabitants looking for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Many superstars gunning for it will compete in a battle royal tonight to determine the number-one contender for the title.

Based on the matches at recent live events, it seems Gunther has found a credible challenger in the form of Johnny Gargano. Fans have clamored for the bout to take place on WWE TV after finding out that it already happened at last week's house shows.

Some in the WWE Universe believe the 35-year-old will emerge victorious in the battle royal and challenge Gunther for the prestigious title at Night of Champions 2023.

You can check out some of the comments below:

B.G @0BHustle @reigns_era Start the underdog story with Johnny Gargano already! @reigns_era Start the underdog story with Johnny Gargano already!

Goo-FuRY @Goo_FuRY @reigns_era No way they didn’t build a program for this….. @reigns_era No way they didn’t build a program for this…..

jimmy_gm @jimmygm88 @reigns_era Really? Its like the undertaker vs one of the singh brother lmao @reigns_era Really? Its like the undertaker vs one of the singh brother lmao

Damian Priest recently reacted when the topic of The Judgment Day star facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship was brought up. Coming off an impeccable performance against Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico, perhaps Priest could kickstart a lengthy program with The Ring General. Their factions, too, could engage in a heated feud over the next few months.

The same can be said about a potential feud between The Way and Imperium if Johnny Gargano earns himself a title shot.

Speaking of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, the two superstars lost their match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on last week's RAW. It will be interesting to see how The Ring General will react to the duo's loss.

Top WWE star could face a surprising opponent at Night of Champions

A recent report by Boozer666, a reliable source, has suggested that Gunther's challenger for the Saudi Arabia event is, contrary to popular belief, Mustafa Ali. The young superstar has not been involved in any significant programs for a while. However, on the May 8, 2023, episode of RAW, he picked up a victory over Otis.

KC ThankYouRandyOrton🐍 @MAXXINEDUPRIS #WWENOC I’m definitely here for Mustafa Ali Vs GUNTHER Ali is an incredible talent and we never got GUNTHER Vs Ali I don’t think #WWERaw I’m definitely here for Mustafa Ali Vs GUNTHER Ali is an incredible talent and we never got GUNTHER Vs Ali I don’t think #WWERaw #WWENOC https://t.co/gPOgL6Nld1

Nevertheless, Gunther's current run as champion has once again put the workhorse title on the map as a worthy sought-after championship. Tune in to WWE RAW tonight to find out who The Ring General's next challenger will be.

Are you excited about Mustafa Ali vs. Gunther potentially happening at Night of Champions? Who would you like The Ring General to face? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes