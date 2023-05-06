"Oh yeah!" - WWE RAW star comments on a potential money match against Gunther

Gunther might just be WWE's most consistent and promising superstar destined to rise up the ranks as the biggest name of the company. He could be the next "end boss" as believed by many fans.

The Ring General was drafted to Monday nights after spending a whole year on SmackDown. RAW resident superstar Damian Priest has agreed that a match between the two would be epic.

On the latest edition of the After The Bell podcast, Damian Priest touched on his upcoming San Juan Street Fight against Bad Bunny, then went on to proclaim that the Judgment Day is gunning for gold:

"We got a brand new beautiful championship coming to Monday Night RAW. We got the Tag Team Champions on RAW. We got an Intercontinental Champion on RAW. Rhea's got her's. I think the boys need theirs," Priest revealed his plans post-Backlash.

When a comment was made on a potential match between Gunther and the Archer of Infamy, Priest had a two-word reaction:

"Oh yeah!" [53:59-54:20]

Will Gunther still be Intercontinental Champion next year at WWE WrestleMania?

The Ring General has expressed confidence and proclaimed utter dominance for the next year. He has asserted that he will main event WrestleMania 40 and still be the Intercontinental Champion.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell, who is a big fan of the Austrian star, most recently tipped Gunther as a potential world title contender. The veteran believes that the latter will step up to face Roman Reigns at next year's Show of Shows:

"Gunther, they could put it on Gunther," Mantell continued. "That would be a good one, and I think Gunther versus Roman, that may be WrestleMania next year." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

The 35-year-old last defended his title on the April 21, 2023 episode of SmackDown against Xavier Woods. Meanwhile, the Austrian got married to longtime girlfriend and retired former WWE Superstar Jinny.

Gunther will likely make his first appearance on the red brand, since being drafted, on the Backlash fallout edition of the show this coming Monday night on May 8th.

