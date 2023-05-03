Hollywood star Pedro Pascal wore an outfit that was strikingly similar to WWE Superstar Gunther at this year's Met Gala. This led to a host of tweets from fans, who could not stop talking about the similarities.

The Hollywood star has hit it big of late, playing the lead roles in The Mandalorian on Disney + and HBO Max's successful The Last of Us spinoff from the popular video game. However, Pedro Pascal turned heads for a different reason at the Met Gala.

The 48-year-old wore a red trenchcoat that looked exactly like the one Intercontinental Champion Gunther wears regularly on WWE television, as seen in the photo below.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter after Pedro Pascal's interesting outfit at the 2023 Met Gala went viral. Many fans wondered if the Hollywood star was paying tribute to Gunther, while other fans debated who looked better in the outfit.

lidia @lidiiumm Why was Pedro pascal lowkey looking like Gunther tonight at the met gala Why was Pedro pascal lowkey looking like Gunther tonight at the met gala 💀

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell reveals he is disappointed that Gunther was drafted to RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been dominant on SmackDown but will now be performing on RAW after he was selected by the red brand during the WWE Draft.

The Ring General is approaching a year as the Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, edition of SmackDown to win the title and hasn't looked back since. The leader of the Imperium faction proved his excellence by defeating Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in an epic Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39 to retain the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell predicted future stardom for Gunther but wished he would stay on SmackDown so he could still watch him.

"Gunther is my guy. Gunther is my SmackDown go-to. Oh, he'll do great on RAW and I predict future stardom for Gunther. He's a great talent and a different talent. A totally different talent, a different look and he's almost a flashback to the past brought forward. So I think he's gonna do really well. But I still hate the pick. I wanted him to stay on SmackDown so I could watch him."

Gunther went viral over the weekend for performing the Bhangra dance with his wife, Jinny. It remains to be seen who will challenge him next for the Intercontinental Title in the coming weeks.

