Possible spoiler on main event of tonight's WWE RAW - Reports

A major tag team match is reportedly set to headline this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. After the brand selected him in the WWE Draft, Intercontinental Champion Gunther will arrive on RAW tonight. There will be a Battle Royal tonight on RAW to determine The Ring General's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

Twitter user "Boozer 666" has developed a reputation for accurately providing scoops on his private account and posted a massive spoiler for tonight's show.

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to battle The Judgment Day in the main event of tonight's RAW. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Judgment Day will also kick off tonight's WWE RAW to set up the main event.

Thus ending The Uso’s’ over 600 day record Title run.



What. A. Moment.







KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN HAVE DEFEATED THE USOS TO BECOME UNDISPUTED TAG CHAMPIONS

Thus ending The Uso's' over 600 day record Title run.

What. A. Moment.

#WrestleMania

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn set for big title defense at WWE Night of Champions

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, and he was not happy.

The Tribal Chief embarrassed The Usos after Jimmy and Jey came up short in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended The Usos' historic title reign, and Roman Reigns still hasn't gotten over it.

Roman announced he will team up with Solo Sikoa to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions. The Head of the Table's announcement came directly after Jey asked for another chance to bring the titles back to The Bloodline.

The tension within The Bloodline has seemingly reached an all-time high following The Usos' loss to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if Jimmy and Jey stick with The Bloodline despite being treated poorly or if the former champions finally decide to stand up to Roman Reigns in the near future.

Do you think The Usos will still be a part of The Bloodline by the end of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

