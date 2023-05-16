Potential spoiler on plans for 37-year-old free agent to challenge Gunther at WWE Night of Champions - Reports

A 37-year-old star is rumored to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Night of Champions later this month.

Night of Champions will take place on May 27 at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles have advanced to the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament and will square off at the Premium Live Event to determine a new champion.

Meanwhile, the 2023 WWE Draft is in the books, and several superstars went unselected. Brock Lesnar, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Omos, Mustafa Ali, and more superstars were named free agents following the draft. Being a "free agent" allows a superstar to appear on any brand of their choosing.

Mustafa Ali has defeated both members of Alpha Academy recently on RAW and is reportedly about to be rewarded for it in a big way. Twitter user "Boozer666" has developed a reputation for breaking stories on their private account and stated today that Mustafa Ali is scheduled to battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions later this month.

Corey Graves explains why WWE RAW is a better fit for Gunther

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves believes the red brand is a much better fit for the Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General had a dominant run on SmackDown, but he will start anew alongside Imperium on RAW. During a recent edition of his After the Bell podcast, Graves noted that RAW is a better show for the champion to be on because the extra hour of television on Monday nights could allow him to have longer matches on a regular basis.

"I think Monday Night RAW might be an even better fit for Gunther and Imperium because of the amount of time available. Gunther is not a superstar that you see come out and have a three or four-minute match... Gunther being in the ring and tearing it down with time in a three-hour show; I think we're gonna get that more regularly." [8:00 - 8:40]

Mustafa Ali joined WWE in 2016 but has never captured a title with the company. Only time will tell if he can pull off the major upset if Ali gets the opportunity to challenge the Intercontinental Champion at the premium live event on May 27.

Which superstars on the WWE RAW roster would you like to see battle the Intercontinental Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes