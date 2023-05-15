4 reasons why AJ Styles must win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is set to be a major show. The event will feature top stars such as Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Solo Sikoa in action. It will also feature the conclusion of a major tournament.

The big event will feature the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. Triple H announced the new title several weeks ago, with the tournament's first round and semi-final matches having taken place this past week.

Seth Rollins was the first to advance to the finals by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match, and then Finn Balor in RAW's main event. AJ Styles was second to advance, having defeated Edge and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match, and then Bobby Lashley in the main event of SmackDown.

With Styles vs. Rollins officially set for the World Heavyweight Championship, many are expecting The Visionary to win. It could be argued, however, that The Phenomenal One should be who leaves Night of Champions with the new belt. This article will dive into several reasons why.

Below are four reasons why AJ Styles must win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions.

#4. AJ Styles hasn't been a world champion in WWE for a long time

AJ Styles was a decorated athlete long before making the jump to WWE. He was a decorated champion and top star in Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, New Japan, and beyond. He's only further padded his resume since joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016.

Since joining the company, AJ has won world titles, the RAW Tag Team Titles, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship. Despite a lot of gold, he's surprisingly not held a world title since he lost the WWE Championship in 2018.

With it being around five years since The Phenomenal One has been a world champion, now is the time to finally put a major belt around his waist again. A talent like AJ should never go half a decade without a top-tier championship.

#3. The Phenomenal One needs momentum after being away for so long

The end of 2022 was a mixed bag for AJ Styles. He was seemingly gaining momentum with Mia Yim, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson all returning to WWE and The O.C. officially reforming, now bigger and better than ever.

Unfortunately, he also suffered an injury towards the end of the year at a live event. Styles hasn't often missed time due to an injury, so the top star being out of action from December until May was a major surprise.

With injuries, unfortunately, comes a loss of momentum. AJ had just begun regaining momentum in WWE prior to getting hurt, but he now has the perfect opportunity to regain it all and then some by winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. It'll also help boost the rest of The O.C., which only helps the company's depth.

#2. The O.C. will likely be better off on Monday Night RAW

The O.C. on SmackDown

As noted, AJ Styles doesn't roll alone in WWE – he's joined by The O.C. The faction is a spinoff of The Bullet Club, with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson all former members of the New Japan faction. Mia Yim was added to The O.C. last year, with Jay White even signaling that her inclusion in the group makes her a member of The Bullet Club as well.

Gallows, Anderson, and Yim are all talented individuals, but none quite made a difference with AJ injured. They need Styles around to help elevate them, but they also need more screen time. Unfortunately, SmackDown may not be best suited for that.

With RAW being three hours, AJ Styles should win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions and move to the red brand. If Anderson, Gallows, and Michin go with him, they'd all likely receive more screen time on a more consistent basis.

#1. AJ likely has less time left as an active wrestler than Seth Rollins

AJ Styles and Mia Yim

Seth Rollins is 36 years old and has been wrestling since 2005. Meanwhile, AJ Styles is turning 46 next month and has been wrestling since 1998. The two talented stars have nearly a decade's difference in age.

While age doesn't always influence talent, there's no denying that both stars are incredible wrestlers and very popular. Still, given AJ's age, there's only so much time left for him to receive a big push in WWE.

Styles should win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions because it could end up being his last run as a world champion. Given that he hasn't held the title since 2018, there may not be much time left to have one more successful run. Why not do it now?

