Corey Graves shares an interesting reason why WWE RAW is a "better fit" for current champion

WWE announcer Corey Graves feels like there will be a new side to Gunther and Imperium after moving to RAW.

The WWE draft proved to be a game-changer for the company, with several superstars switching brands and some NXT stars getting their main roster call-ups. One of the biggest talking points of the draft was that the whole of Imperium was drafted to the red brand. This opened up a whole new set of opponents and prospective matches for the current Intercontinental Champion.

This week on After the Bell, Graves mentioned that The Ring General would get more time on a three-hour show like RAW. He felt that if given sufficient time, the IC champ can put on classics on the red brand with many new opponents:

"I think Monday Night RAW might be an even better fit for Gunther and Imperium because of the amount of time available. Gunther is not a superstar that you see come out and have a three or four-minute match... Gunther being in the ring and tearing it down with time in a three-hour show; I think we're gonna get that more regularly." [From 8:00 - 8:40]

Gunther has been WWE Intercontinental Champion for 328 days

Ever since Gunther made his way to the main roster last year, he has managed to dominate every superstar that stood in his way. The Austrian Bruiser easily defeated Ricochet to win the IC title and then thwarted the high-flyer's numerous attempts to regain the belt.

In a title reign spanning over 300 days, Gunther defeated top WWE stars such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Xavier Woods to keep a firm grasp on the prestigious title. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate the same success on the red brand.

