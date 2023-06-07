4 possible replacements for Damian Priest if he leaves The Judgment Day

Damian Priest has been with The Judgment Day since day one. The Archer of Infamy formed the stable alongside Edge on RAW, close on the heels of WrestleMania 38. However, the 40-year-old's recent antics on RAW have led fans to believe that his association with the stable is nearing its end.

WWE hinted at Damian Priest reverting to his previous gimmick on the red brand. Priest informed Finn Balor that he could take on Seth Rollins without any help. The Demon Prince was having none of it and ended up interfering in the match. Priest also broke character to shake hands with Seth Rollins after RAW went off the air.

Damian Priest’s association with The Judgment Day might come to an end sooner than expected. The group has not been seen together on RAW recently. This was pointed out by Seth Rollins during his opening segment with Priest and Balor on the show this week. With that in mind, let’s take a look at four possible replacements for the former Punishment Martinez if he ends up leaving the group.

#1. JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are no strangers inside the squared circle.

JD McDonagh was drafted to RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2023. The former Jordan Devlin fell short of winning the battle royal that granted Mustafa Ali his title shot against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at Night of Champions 2023.

WWE hinted at McDonagh's potential inclusion in The Judgment Day a couple of weeks ago on RAW. The Irish Ace used to be Finn Balor's protégé in the past, which makes him an ideal replacement for Damian Priest.

#2. Chavo Guerrero

Chavo Guerrero isn’t employed by WWE at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that he cannot return to the promotion. As a matter of fact, the former Cruiserweight Champion recently expressed his desire to teach Dominik Mysterio a thing or two about getting heat.

Chavo could be an interesting addition to The Judgment Day, given his ties to both Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Chavo has always been excellent in his role as a heel, and he could even guide the group to tag team title gold on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Dijak

Dijak never got to showcase his true potential on the main roster because of Vince McMahon’s controversial booking. The big man was sent back to NXT, where he has been thriving in his role as an intimidating heel.

Dijak is bound to return to the main roster at some point. The 36-year-old could replace Damian Priest as the muscle for The Judgment Day. Dijak’s current gimmick could turn out to be just what Finn Balor needs to expand the influence of his group on the main roster.

#4. Dabba-Kato

Dabba-Kato had an interesting run on the main roster, to say the least. He was booked as a monster on RAW Underground. He was then repackaged as Commander Azeez and paired with Apollo Crews. He returned to NXT at Vengeance Day earlier this year to start a feud with his former mentor.

Triple H could insert Dabba Kato into The Judgment Day as a replacement for Damian Priest. The big man could be a welcoming addition to the group if booked right. Kato’s incredible strength and stature could fare well against some of the largest athletes on the roster.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments section below!

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes