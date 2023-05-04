"Break his knee like I did" - Former WWE star ready to return after 12 years to help Dominik against Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has become a fine heel over the course of his rivalry with his father, Rey Mysterio. But Chavo Guerrero Jr. believes the young superstar can garner more heat and is willing to return to help him do it.

The 26-year-old lost to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 but has maintained his momentum as an antagonist, consistently getting some of the loudest boos on TV every week. Dominik has grown into his role phenomenally well, and even Chavo Guerrero appreciated The Judgment Day member's recent work.

The former WWE Superstar, however, wanted Dominik "to get some of his heat back" and wished to see him demolish Rey Mysterio in a beatdown angle. Rey and his son are bound to face each other again, and Chavo would like to see the upstart go over his dad the second time they meet in the ring in singles competition.

Here's what Guerrero - who left WWE in 2011, had to say about Dominik during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter:

"Rey beat him at WrestleMania and spanked him and stuff like that. I think Dominik's got to get some heat back. He has got to beat his dad up really good at the end. Break his knee like I did. He's got to really, really, really get his heat back because Rey has already beaten him. If Rey beats him again, now I'm not saying you can't go anywhere else with it, but to me, you're stealing some of that heat. The heat that Dominik's got is pretty good." [5:58 - 6:26]

"Uncle Chavo" is ready to enter the fray and teach The Judgment Day member to be a real Guerrero, as he added below:

"I'd say Dominik needs to really beat the cr** out of somebody. I think he needs Uncle Chavo to come in and show how to really be a Guerrero!" [5:24 - 5:35]

"He's got to be able to turn it up and really be a killer as well" - Chavo Guerrero Jr. on Dominik Mysterio

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion went deeper into his ideology of heels and said the bad guys in wrestling need to look like "killers" in the ring.

While getting jeered by the crowd is a basic requirement, Chavo Guerrero said the WWE Universe starts hating a performer once they physically impose themselves on their rivals.

Chavo brought up the late great Brian Pillman's example and briefly spoke about the importance of being a believable villain in the business:

"You can't just be a guy you can hate. He's got to be able to turn it up and really be a killer as well. Once you do that, I don't just boo this guy; I really despise this guy because you don't know what he's going to do next. Look at a guy like Brian Pillman. He was very unpredictable, and he was tough. Now, there were some times he would get beat, but most times, he would beat the cr** out of people." [6:29 - 6:52]

Would you like to see WWE get Chavo Guerrero back to support one of the hottest heels in pro wrestling?

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

