There's one man who should retire Rey Mysterio in WWE and it's not Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been involved in one of WWE's hottest angles in recent memory. The father-son rivalry is still ongoing, but instead of his son, the Master of 619 should be retired by current AEW star Bandido.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Michael Cole’s reaction to Rey Mysterio finally whipping Dominik at #Wrestlemania this past weekend was everything Michael Cole’s reaction to Rey Mysterio finally whipping Dominik at #Wrestlemania this past weekend was everything 😭😭😭 https://t.co/f2eAGanEoZ

Bandido signed with AEW last year. He debuted for Tony Khan's company in September 2022 on an episode of Dynamite when he faced Chris Jericho in an ROH World Championship match. He signed with the promotion after a fantastic bout against Rush.

The former ROH World Champion is one of the best high-flying wrestlers in any promotion and was a great signing for Tony Khan. However, Bandido recently stated that he hopes to leave for the Stamford-based company in the future.

Assuming this happens sometime in the future, he would be a great choice to be the man to retire Rey Mysterio. While ardent wrestling fans are aware of Bandido, some of the casual WWE audience that does not keep up with AEW might be unaware of him.

A feud against a legend of the stature of Rey Mysterio will immediately make him a big name on the show. With the former World Heavyweight Champion's career winding down, a fellow high-flier with massive potential like Bandido will be the perfect choice to make him retire. This will also make the current AEW star an instant household name.

What exactly did Bandido say about a potential move to WWE?

In a recent interview, Bandido spoke about his experience with the Performance Center and how it was amazing to be there. He named Chris Hero as one of the people he met and called him a really good friend.

"At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment, but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They gave me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos. Chris Hero, I saw him in the Performance Center and now he’s really, really good friend. I love you, amigo […] He’s very nice, he’s very nice," said Bandido. [H/T POST Wrestling]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.25



- WON Chris Jericho vs Bandido (ROH World Championship) @ AEW Dynamite.25- WON Chris Jericho vs Bandido (ROH World Championship) @ AEW Dynamite⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.25- WON https://t.co/9KUPcGZ3Fx

Triple H recently secured the signing of Dragon Lee, who is an equally exceptional talent. He made his NXT debut a while back, and his career trajectory could shape Bandido's decision in the future.

Poll : 0 votes