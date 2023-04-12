There's only one person who can be a catalyst for Roman Reigns breaking up with The Bloodline in WWE

Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominating world champions in recent WWE history, especially with The Bloodline backing him when things get tough. But could the appearance of Brandi Rhodes lead the stable to part ways with Reigns?

To make up for The American Nightmare's shocking defeat, his wife Brandi Rhodes could potentially intervene during his next clash with The Head of the Table, much like she did in AEW. This could even lead to Cody getting the edge he needs over Reigns in order to finally become the first WWE Champion in the Rhodes family.

Despite his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief could not have walked away as the victor without the help of Solo Sikoa. Additionally, both the Usos had conflicts with Reigns in the recent past, which could be amplified if the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion loses.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps

A.

Segment.



The foreshadowing of the future of The Bloodline by Cody Rhodes has Roman Reigns rattled ahead of WM next weekend.



#WWERAW #WrestleMania What.A.Segment.The foreshadowing of the future of The Bloodline by Cody Rhodes has Roman Reigns rattled ahead of WM next weekend.

The legendary Rikishi recently introduced fans to another member of the Anoa'i tribe, and fans are already speculating whether he'll end up joining The Bloodline. If this does become true, perhaps the stable could even replace Roman Reigns with Thamiko T. Fatu as The Tribal Chief.

WWE legend Kurt Angle believes that Roman Reigns' run with the Undisputed Universal Championship has been too long

Many fans were unhappy when The Tribal Chief ended up defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. For months, fans believed that the former AEW EVP would emerge victorious, but Reigns' run with the championship continues.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H and Roman Reigns backstage at Wrestlemania 39

In light of this victory, during a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Wrestling Machine criticized Roman Reigns' lengthy championship run.

"We're in a time now where if you're a champion for three years, that's a little long. It's just too long because we're not in territories anymore. When you were in territories, you weren't on TV every week so fans had to come see you at the arenas. You would only be in that city one day a week. So they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for six, eight years." (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

Some fans online believe that The American Nightmare will eventually defeat Roman Reigns, but has the damage already been done? Only time will tell, as Cody clearly still has a long way to go, especially with his newly ignited feud against Brock Lesnar.

