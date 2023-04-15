There's only one Samoan who should take over The Bloodline from Roman Reigns 

The Bloodline leader, Roman Reigns, is seemingly running out of opponents to conquer in WWE. Under the circumstances, there is a particular Samoan superstar that could credibly remove The Tribal Chief from the faction itself.

The star in question is none other than Samoa Joe. While the 44-year-old star is signed to AEW, he has only been seen in ROH matches over the last few weeks. He was released from WWE in 2021, although he did appear in NXT afterwards.

Samoa Joe has already stated that he was not interested in teaming up with Roman Reigns and The Usos on account of being grouped together simply because they were Samoan. However, if Joe were to be brought in to challenge The Tribal Chief, a storyline with the leadership of The Bloodline at stake could make for a compelling feud.

Furthermore, Triple H has also expressed an interest in bringing back the Samoan Submission Machine. Should the two collide in the ring, Joe would certainly be a great opponent for Reigns.

A former WWE Writer believes MJF is much better than Roman Reigns

While The Tribal Chief is one of the most prominent stars today, Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks he is not even close to the level of AEW World Champion MJF.

Speaking on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer stated that the Salt of the Earth was leagues ahead of Reigns despite being relatively young.

“This dude [MJF] is the gold standard of professional wrestling. He is top of the food chain. Roman Reigns is what he is. He’s great, and he’s not even close to reaching what MJF already has. And MJF hasn’t been doing it half as long, at this level."

He further added:

"This dude — he could go out next week, sit in a stool, open Dr. Seuss books [the one that you’re not allowed to read anymore], and read it word for word, and show the pictures of the racist imagery that everyone got mad about, and they would cheer, and it would be the highest-rated segment of the week,” Freddie said.

While Roman Reigns is an already established star, MJF still has years ahead of him to try and become more popular than The Tribal Chief.

