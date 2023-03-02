There's only one tag team that deserves to dethrone The Usos in WWE

The Usos are considered by many to be one of the best - if not the best - tag teams in the industry today. Despite this, the brothers would likely not be able to beat the legendary pairing of Edge and Christian. At this stage, only a legendary team like Edge and Christian might be the only one who can stop The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have taken on the best that WWE has to offer, and much like their cousin Roman Reigns, the two seem unbeatable. Unfortunately, internal turmoil could result in them losing the belts, and who but Edge and Christian deserve a chance to hold championship gold one more time?

Christian Cage is currently still signed to AEW at the time of writing, meaning he would have to leave the promotion in order to reunite with Edge. Since the veterans are pushing 50, now might be the best time for the pair to have one last ride before hanging up their boots for good.

Jimmy and Jey should consider themselves lucky that Edge and Christian aren't in their prime anymore since the veterans would've easily ended their reigns in an explosive TLC match. This leaves the question open; who can actually dethrone The Usos at this stage?

Ric Flair believes that The Usos are a better tag team than AEW's FTR

FTR spent much of 2022 wrestling all over the world and held numerous tag team championships in different promotions. While many fans along with the duo themselves consider this a success, The Nature Boy disagrees.

During a recent episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair explained why he believes that Jimmy and Jey are a better tag team than Dax and Cash.

"The best tag team in the business right now is The Usos. If you factor in size – which they’re both 240 [lbs]. They can do anything athletically, they’re fearless. I love FTR, this is not a – I mean how do you not go with Roman Reigns and how do you not go with The Usos? That’s been a year-long angle that has really paid off." (18:49 onward)

While fans might disagree with Flair's conclusion, the current WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions undoubtedly had a far better 2022 in terms of storytelling. Since FTR could very well be on their way back to WWE, the tide might just turn for the Living Legends.

