There's only one way Triple H can make Dolph Ziggler relevant again in WWE! Bring back a star after 10 years

Dolph Ziggler has been part of WWE for nearly two decades. Though he is currently signed with the promotion, he has not been featured on television. Thus Triple H has only one option to make the former World Heavyweight Champion relevant again.

The star in question is Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth. The 38-year-old star is currently wrestling in AEW. Although he has not been featured frequently in the promotion, he was featured regularly on Dark and Dark Elevation. His last match was back in March of this year.

With him not being well utilized on AEW, he could leave the company and join his brother in WWE. Nemeth is no stranger to the Stamford-based promotion. He had been part of the NXT brand back in 2013. During his time there, he wrestled under the name Briley Pierce.

If Nemeth indeed does decide to jump ship, he could help his career and rejuvenate his brother Dolph Ziggler's as well.

The men's tag team division in the Stamford-based promotion is a bit weak. There are very few teams. One of the main reasons is that several stars, such as Kofi Kingston and Elton Prince, are injured. Thus, the brothers joining forces would prove to be a fresh addition to the tag team division and could also dominate the tag team division.

Following this past week's episode of RAW, one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, was reportedly injured. With the severity still uncertain, there is a possibility that Sami Zayn and KO may have to be forced to vacate their championships. Thus a tournament could take place to determine the new champions.

Ziggler and Nemeth could be a surprise team and might win to become the top champions. This would help the spotlight shine bright again on the Show-off.

Vince Russo feels Dolph Ziggler's history with Triple H may be the reason for him not shining brighter in WWE

The Show-off has held multiple titles in the Stamford-based promotion. He is a Grandslam Champion but has not had a solid push in the company. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Ziggler's not being pushed was because of an incident with Triple H almost three decades ago.

During the latest Legion of RAW episode, Russo shared his thoughts on Dolph Ziggler.

"Bro, very similar to Shawn Michaels in many, many ways, very similar. Why is he not one of theirs? Because I guarantee you it goes back to history with Hunter, and something happened in a match in 1995; that is how it works," Vince Russo said.

Dolph Ziggler has been absent from WWE since May.

Would you like to see the brothers reunite and form a tag team on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023