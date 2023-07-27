Kevin Owens' real-life injury to cause him and Sami Zayn to drop their title to popular stars at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility

Kevin Owens featured in a beatdown angle on the most recent episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. According to reports, this was possibly done to write Owens off TV since he is dealing with a real-life injury.

Many also expect KO's injury to affect Sami Zayn's next storyline in the promotion. Zayn and Owens' Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign could be in jeopardy if the rumors are true. Owens and Zayn have been at odds with numerous teams since their title win against The Usos, including Imperium and The Judgment Day.

Before Owens potentially goes on a hiatus to recover from his rib injury, WWE's creative team could book The Prizefighter and Zayn to lose their title to The Judgment Day. The two teams could lock horns at SummerSlam 2023, allowing Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio to dethrone the champions.

The babyface duo has been embroiled in a heated feud with The Judgment Day, leading to an NXT North American Championship bout between The Master Strategist and Dominik Mysterio on this week's RAW.

The remaining Judgment Day members targeted KO during Zayn's match, allowing Dominik to pick up a shocking win over his opponent. Later, Kevin Owens was diagnosed by the doctors backstage as he appeared to be in severe pain.

Despite his injury, it is unlikely that WWE will keep Kevin Owens away from television for an extended period. However, the creative team may book them to drop the title to progress the duo's storyline with The Judgment Day. If Owens is cleared to compete in one more match before being sidelined for a while, Priest and Dominik are viable candidates to dethrone the titleholders at SummerSlam.

What's next for Sami Zayn after Kevin Owens' injury?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. They also retained their gold against the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2023.

Owens' injury could lead to another superstar temporarily replacing him in the babyface duo's feud against The Judgment Day. It could also lead to Zayn returning to his solo career, and if he does, he will likely feature in some significant storylines for the rest of the year.

It would be intriguing to see how this injury impacts the tag team division moving forward.

