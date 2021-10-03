5 AEW stars who could have been more successful in WWE

WWE has always been the land of opportunity in the wrestling industry. AEW has given wrestlers a new destination to look to in the past few years.

Founded in 2019, AEW has become one of the top promotions in the world. Many new and old faces have joined the promotion, and the company has been able to give a tough fight to WWE in recent months.

Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Miro are some of the big names who recently found their way to AEW and are destined for a lot of success. However, some AEW stars haven’t been as successful as fans would've expected them to be.

These wrestlers could've been better off in WWE due to various reasons. WWE could've provided them with the screen time and bookings that would've helped them become bigger and more successful.

With that being said, take a look at the five AEW stars who could've been more successful in WWE.

#5. AEW star Brian Cage looks tailormade for WWE’s current programming

WWE has historically loved big men who have a mean look. Brian Cage is one AEW star who would have tempted the higher-ups in WWE when he signed with AEW.

Cage was part of Team Taz for some time and went on to win the FTW World Championship. He was betrayed by his team and lost the title to Ricky Starks. Cage has the looks and charisma required to make a top heel. At times, it looks like AEW is underutilizing the star and not giving him the push he deserves.

AEW is currently loaded with some of the top wrestlers in the industry. That's one reason why Cage hasn’t received the push that could take him to the next title scene. Meanwhile, WWE could've provided Cage with the platform he needs on NXT before unleashing him on the main roster.

Brian Cage did sign with WWE for a short time in 2008 but didn't take off. Things have changed, and it looks like Cage himself is not against the idea of trying his luck in WWE again if the conditions are right.

"I'm not opposed ever going back there, which it would have to be the right time, the right situation, all that. If I don't ever go back, I'm more than happy," he said. "It wasn't until now that it feels like what I thought it would feel like as a kid to be a pro wrestler. I am the most happy and content in my career that I've ever been," said Brian Cage.

"Do I need to go back there? No, not at all," Cage continued. "Is there a chance I could go back there? If things line up accordingly to plan then no, I'm not opposed to going back," added Brian Cage.

NO FILTER @pipebombzz Brian Cage would be a better fit for WWE than AEW so him allegedly being frustrated with how he’s being used in AEW comes to no shock to me. Brian Cage would be a better fit for WWE than AEW so him allegedly being frustrated with how he’s being used in AEW comes to no shock to me.

Well-built wrestlers have usually fared better in WWE. The AEW star could get an interesting proposition from WWE down the line that could pull him to Vince McMahon’s company.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far