4 AEW stars who recently became fathers and 2 who will soon

AEW stars spend hours on the road entertaining fans and putting on some of the best shows. They often get to spend little time with their families with such a hectic schedule.

Many AEW stars try to give as much time to their families once they are done with their professional commitments. Cody, Bryan Danielson, and Brian Cage are some of the big names in AEW who juggle work and personal life together.

Several AEW stars have also recently become fathers; hence they have taken time away from the ring to help their partners with parental duties.

Meanwhile, a few AEW stars are waiting to become fathers as their partners are expecting. Take a look at the four AEW stars who became fathers this year, and two will soon.

#6. AEW executives Cody and Brandi Rhodes welcomed a daughter

Cody Rhodes has worked very hard to become a big name in the wrestling industry. He has come a long way from performing as Stardust in WWE to becoming the Executive Vice President of AEW.

In September 2013, Cody married former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes. After years of working together on and off camera, the two appeared on the December 16, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite to announce that they were expecting their first child.

Their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, was born on June 18, 2021. The couple told PEOPLE in a statement that the child was born right on time.

"Just like a Rhodes … she's early never late! Liberty Iris came right on time. We are so in love with this tiny angel we can hardly describe it. Grateful is an understatement," Rhodes said.

Fans have been following the new parent’s journey on social media and other media platforms. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are the new power couple in the industry, and Liberty Iris might continue the family legacy in the years to come.

#5. Ethan Page announced earlier this year that he’s expecting a boy

Ethan Page signed with AEW and teamed up with Scorpio Sky. The duo formed a team known as The Men of the Year. Soon after making the successful transition from IMPACT to AEW, Page took to Twitter to announce that his wife was expecting their second child.

Ethan Page is the father of a beautiful girl, and his wife is now expecting a boy. He is currently feuding with some of the top men in AEW. However, he could look to take some time away soon to prepare for the birth of his second child.

