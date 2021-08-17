CM Punk is arguably one of the biggest stars in the world of pro wrestling. He left the ring rather unceremoniously in 2014 and seven years later wrestling fans are still craving his return.

Whispers about CM Punk signing with AEW started doing the rounds in the past few weeks. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Punk was 100% guaranteed to be showing up on one of the three shows in Chicago.

After the rumor mills started swirlling around the internet, AEW decided to have some fun with it. In case you missed last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the company dropped multiple hints teasing Punk's arrival.

The first big tease was that AEW's new show, Rampage, will be coming to Chicago for the show's second week with the title of the event being "AEW Rampage - The First Dance."

The tease was followed by a backstage segment featuring Sting and Darby Allin. In this segment, Darby clearly mentions that he's ready to face anyone in Chicago even if he's the best in the world.

"You know I've been around a lot of men in this world that have laid claim to how they're the greatest. There's only one place to really prove that - right here in AEW. Even if you think you're the best in the world.", said Darby in a backstage interview.

Another interesting development to this story happened when Living Colors, the band that performed The Cult of Personality (CM Punk's entrance theme) started to follow AEW.

If all this speculation turns out to be true, the fans can get some very exciting feuds. This list will focus on the top 3 feuds for CM Punk in AEW.

#3. Doc Gallows/The Elite

Could this feud lead to a Straight Edge Society Reunion?

Doc Gallows is an American professional wrestler known for his work in WWE, NJPW, Impact Wrestling and AEW. He is one of the leading members of the Bullet Club faction. Gallows is currently working with Impact Wrestling where he is one half of the current tag team champions with Karl Anderson.

After the failure of his first two gimmicks, Imposter Kane and Festus, he was eventually rebranded as Luke Gallows and would go on to form a stable with CM Punk & Serena Deeb called the Straight Edge Society.

He took on the role of Punk's henchman and disciple before falling out of the stable. He would go on to have an unsatisfying mini-feud with Punk before leaving WWE.

If CM Punk shows up in AEW & decides to go after Gallows and The Elite, we can get a full fledged feud between the former stablemates. This could lead to a reunion of the Straight Edge Society with Gallows turning on his Elite stablemates by helping Punk capture the AEW Championship from Kenny Omega.

AEW can add another layer to this story by including Serena Deeb, who is also signed with them. This feud will not only give as a satisfying end in which Punk reunites with Gallows and Deeb but can also lead to a proper The Elite vs. Straight Edge Society feud.

#2. Kenta

The G.T.S Vs. G.T.S fight!

Kenta is a japanese professional wrestler who is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Most casual wrestling fans may remember his NXT run as Hideo Itami. Kenta was slated to be a superstar in the WWE but a series of injuries plagued his run. He was officially released by the WWE in February 2019.

Kenta made his surprise NJPW debut in June 2019. He was recently involved in the IWGP United States Championship feud with Jon Moxley. He made a shocking appearance in AEW to hype up his match with Moxley by attacking him.

Apart from his aforementioned wrestling achievements, Kenta is also the inventor of G.T.S. - a fireman's carry-on to a knee strike. The interesting part is that CM Punk has been using the G.T.S. as his finisher for years now.

Recently, Kenta tweeted that he wants to fight CM Punk. Given the partnership between AEW and NJPW, this dream match could be a possibility.

Whether this match happens in AEW or NJPW, it is going to be a stiff, hard-hitting encounter.

#1. 'Hangman' Adam Page

A battle of lifestyles.

'Hangman' Adam Page is one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW. His story arc has been an interesting one. He faced Jericho for the AEW Championship in the first All Out event in 2019, and then became tag team champion with Kenny Omega before falling out with The Elite, after which he took on the role of a sympathetic babyface.

Fans are eagerly waiting for his long-term story with Kenny Omega to pay off with a win.

Adam Page's gimmick of a cowboy is quite contrasting to Punk's straight-edge lifestyle. He is usually seen riding horses and drinking alcohol. The difference in their lifestyles can build a very interesting feud for CM Punk. It could also lead to a straight-edge society reunion since Gallows and Serena Deeb are already working with AEW. Adam Page as a sympathetic babyface against CM Punk could make him one of the biggest stars not only in AEW but in all of professional wrestling.

What are your top feuds for CM Punk in AEW? Give us your opinions in the comment section.

