'They may have to rethink the way they approach creative' - Eric Bischoff has a message for AEW 

It has been more than a year since AEW was established, and the promotion has gone from strength to strength to create a compelling product. However, there is still a long way to go, and Eric Bischoff spoke about All Elite Wrestling's future during an interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales.

Eric Bischoff, who has appeared on AEW Dynamite on a couple of occasions, stated that AEW has smart and talented employees. Bischoff was quick to highlight that AEW is a new company that would have to learn different ways to maintain its relevancy.

"I mean, I don't know. I don't know the answer to that. I think time will tell. What I do know is there's a lot of smart people in AEW. A lot of very talented people in AEW. They are a new company. They're still a brand new company, really. With any company, you're going to learn better ways and different ways of doing things as you go."

The former SmackDown Executive Director explained that AEW would have to review their creative practices from time to time. Bischoff also added a creative fluidity exists in AEW that results from some talent being afforded the freedom and flexibility to express themselves.

"I think the creative process will be one that will remain fluid in AEW because I think above all else they value the creative process and they value the flexibility that some talent have the opportunity to enjoy, but I think it's some point. Yeah, they may have to rethink the way they approach creative. But that would be true for any company."

It's not going to come without some challenges: Erich Bischoff on if AEW will be successful in the long run

Eric Bischoff noted that the entertainment industry changes rapidly, and just like any other business, AEW would also have to adapt when faced with challenges.

Bischoff was confident that AEW would overcome the hurdles and be a long-term success.

"Whether you're in the movie industry or the music industry, you know that the entertainment business changes on a daily basis. And part of the longevity and being successful in the long term is recognizing the changes in the talent or changes in the audience or changes in the industry and being able to modify or adapt what you do to that changing Market. And I think AEW, like any other company, will face challenges, and they will overcome those challenges, and I'm very certain they're going to be successful in the long term. But it's not going to come without some challenges along the way and hurdles that you have to, you know, get over, but no doubt they'll be successful".

