This man must return to help Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 19, 2023 01:14 IST
Brock Lesnar (left), Bobby Lashley (right)
Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are set to collide at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. With the Beast Incarnate being a formidable opponent, will Lashley need another set of hands to take the former Champion down this time?

Both powerhouses have one win over the other so far. This implies that both Lesnar and Lashly are quite capable of winning the match between them. As such, an external factor can certainly tip the scales in Lashley's favor. This external factor may come in the shape of former AEW performer Lio Rush.

Lio Rush has been a part of numerous Promotions over the years. He also had a short stint as a manager for Bobby Lashley. While their relationship was strained at times, Rush's help enabled Lashley to bag the Intercontinental title twice. The two certainly make a good team, although Leo's involvement may turn Lashley heel again.

Bobby Lashley is done for! #WrestleMania because a DEMON is coming for his #ICTitle! #RAW Lio Rush. Finn Balor! https://t.co/Bi1vjgflok

As of now, Lio Rush is working in NJPW. While it seems quite far-fetched, only time will tell if he will make an appearance in WWE.

Bobby Lashley is quite confident about his upcoming match at WWE Elimination Chamber

While Lashley and Brock Lesnar are seemingly quite equal in terms of power, Lashley has already started planning ahead of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Bray Wyatt recently put out a warning for whoever wins the bout between Lashley and Lesnar. While Wyatt's next opponent is yet to be decided, Lashley responded to the threat on Twitter before his upcoming match:

"Once I put Brock to bed tomorrow, you get your wish, creep. @WWE #SmackDown," wrote Lashley
Once I put Brock to bed tomorrow, you get your wish, creep. @WWE #SmackDown twitter.com/WWE/status/162…

With Bray Wyatt being a credible threat, it remains to be seen who he will face next in his run at the Stamford-based Promotion.

Do you think Lio Rush's involvement would help Bobby Lashley against Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below!

