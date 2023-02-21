This top free agent should choose Triple H-led WWE over AEW if they want to succeed

Fans often debate which wrestlers from WWE and AEW should jump ship and which company high-profile free agents are going to choose. However, one man in particular would likely have more success with Triple H as his boss.

The man in question is Nick Aldis, who between 2017 and 2021 spent a combined total of 1,309 days with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, solidifying himself as the National Wrestling Alliance's top star.

However, in November 2022, Aldis requested his release from the company after becoming frustrated with the creative direction of the NWA. The star has been a free agent ever since.

So why should he choose WWE over AEW? Perhaps the size of Tony Khan's roster is off-putting, or maybe the fact that World Wrestling Entertainment has more TV time. No, the reason why he would succeed under Triple H's guidance is that he is a lot like The Game.

During his time in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Aldis established himself as a smart, well-spoken villain who was more than capable of reigning over the company with an iron fist. This translated into his run with NWA, which led to the promotion strapping the rocket to him and giving him their top prize for nearly four years.

This bares a large similarity to Triple H's run in WWE during the 2000s, especially when he was a member of Evolution. So if Aldis wants to become the new incarnation of the Cerebral Assassin, learning from the best is the right way to go.

A number of other free agents might have to choose between WWE and AEW in the near future

Nick Aldis isn't the only free agent that has the wrestling world talking. Two former NJPW top stars are currently on the market and looking for a new challenge.

After losing his Loser Leaves NJPW match to Eddie Kingston at the Battle in the Valley event on February 18th, Jay White is now looking for a new home. Switchblade has already made himself known to AEW fans in the past, but according to recent reports, WWE are the favorites to sign him.

Then there's Kota Ibushi, a man who has very strong ties to AEW as his former tag team partner and long-time best friend is Executive Vice-President Kenny Omega. However, Ibushi is more of a free spirit who likes to do what he wants.

Ibushi has already laid out his demands that both WWE and AEW would have to meet, with the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion wanting to set up his own wrestling school in Japan before honoring any long-term agreements with another major company.

