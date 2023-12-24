Tick Tock! 9 AEW stars who probably can't wait to return to WWE

The rosters of AEW and WWE are quickly becoming a mixed bag, with several on one roster jumping on the other. There are, of course, several reasons for this to happen. Sometimes, wrestlers are not happy with the booking, whereas at other times, they think that the promotion has become too small for them to thrive.

With rumors of some on the Jacksonville-based company trying to go the company that hosts 'The Grandest Stage of Them All', we look at 9 AEW stars who probably are eyeing that phone to call WWE or, in other words, 'come home'. Here's the complete list:

#9 Billy Gunn might have another run in him

One of the major side attractions of the Attitude Era, Billy Gunn is now in AEW with The Acclaimed. However, the younger members now are probably on solid ground, and the 11-time tag team champion can look at returning to WWE.

Gunn has accomplished a lot in the Stamford-based company and already has an HOF induction, as part of D-Generation X. He was with WWE as late as 2015, and could be a good pop for the nostalgic crowd, as well as those looking for some new faces with that learned look.

#8 Dustin Rhodes has family back in WWE

Many wrestling fans think that the characters of Goldust and Undertaker were the cornerstones of bringing edginess to wrestling. Dustin Rhodes was the face behind the gold paint. Rhodes played the edgiest, most controversial wrestling character without making a hue and cry about it. He was also the starter-fuel for Stardust, who fans now know as the once-VP of AEW, and the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in WWE.

Even if just for old times' sake, WWE creative could be compelled into re-starting the Golddust-Stardust tag team, and of course, the feud starts from thereon.

#7 and #6 Matt and Jeff Hardy need that 'big-stage' once again

The frustration is out there, and the standing ovation is there for all to see. Several former wrestlers have already said how easy the Hardys are to work with. If there's anyone who deserves another run in WWE, it's probably them. If there's anyone who deserves another run and a HOF induction, it's them. Triple H should make this happen.

The real-life brothers have successfully performed for more than two decades, and a well planned feud that sees them playing more mind games than wrestling moves will be beneficial for everyone around, including the audience.

#5 Samoa Joe might be up for more frustration in AEW

Samoa Joe is getting a shot at a world championship - he will be facing MJF for the gold at Worlds End. On paper, Joe should be a shoo-in for a championship run. But with real-life drama about MJF being at his contract's end, and the backstage not liking him a lot, there's every chance that Joe could be at the receiving end of some antagonistic booking.

There are several roles out there in WWE that would be perfect for Samoa, right from a stable leader in NXT, to a contender for any of the championship gold in RAW or Smackdown! All he needs to do is take his pick.

#4 WWE could give another year to Jericho

Chris Jericho is having a great run in AEW. He is taking part in some of the most brutal matches, and the money-making ones as well. But there's one thing - or rather two - that AEW will not be able to give him - a HOF and that legendary legends contract that only Triple H and company can give.

Jericho has a very active social media presence as well, and in all of that, he maintains a mutual respect for WWE and his run in the promotion. Recently, when one fan hinted that one of Ocho's posts was disparaging to WWE, The Liontamer quickly shut down those rumors.

#3 Keith Lee is signed, missing, and should be back on TV - which promotion doesn't matter

Read about him on the internet and you'd think Lee hits it out of the park during every AEW program. The sad fact, however, is that the underrated wrestler rarely makes an appearance, so much so that even news about his appearances grabs headlines.

The former WWE Superstar is currently in contention for the Continental Classic Championship, but until the tournament doesn't end, fans will never know whether he's getting any nearer to the gold.

#2 Malakai Black must be missing WWE

Malakai Black was in WWE for more than five years and then had signed up with AEW in 2021. After a feud here and there, his stable House of Black, which comprised of Brody King and Buddy Mathews (w) Julia Hart, was the AEW World Trios Champions at Revolution 2023.

They lost the championship later to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at All In 2023, putting an end to the big push. He's also currently back in the indies, but the WWE crowd would love to see him back, even if under his former name, Aleister Black

#1 Ricky Starks is a perfect play for those big lights

Ricky Starks is young, aggressive, and has a face that could launch a thousand brands - and a physique that any wrestling promotion could book for some intense matches. Starks is currently the World Tag Team champion, and is inked in for a match against Chris Jericho and a mystery opponent at Worlds End. The result of that match could decide the futures of several wrestlers on the roster.

Starks tasted what WWE can be when he jobbed to Jinder Mahal and others, including Enzo and Cassidy, Kane, and others. He had also been attacked once by Roman Reigns. Rest assured, if he does return to WWE, he won't be a jobber anymore. Also, he considers Cody Rhodes his mentor, who's currently signed up with WWE.

