"The disrespect will no longer be tolerated" - WWE legend sends a message to the AEW locker room

A former WWE tag team currently signed to AEW recently sent a message to the entire All Elite Wrestling locker room.

The stars in question are none other than the Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy). The Hardy Boyz recently revealed their frustrations with their booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The veterans believe that they should be used in important storylines rather than having unimportant matches. However, it seems like the legendary tag team has had enough of the disrespect as one-half of the Hardy Boyz, Matt Hardy recently shared a warning on social media.

The former WWE United States Champion took to Twitter to send a message to their opponents at tonight's AEW Rampage.

"It’s time to make all this kids that grew up idolizing us starting saying our name with reverence. The disrespect will no longer be tolerated. We’re #LivingLegends, we’re the Tag Team GOATs, we’re The F*cking Hardys! We’ll beat RESPECT into you tonight on #AEWRampage, Kingdom."

The Hardys will be competing in a tag team match tonight on Rampage against The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Roderick Strong. The outcome of this match will surely define the former WWE tag team champions' future in the Jacksonville-based company.

Konnan gives his thoughts on AEW's The Hardy Boyz

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about AEW stars Matt and Jeff Hardy who recently voiced their frustrations with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Disco Inferno and Konnan voiced their opinions on whether The Hardy Boyz should retire.

"When [Matt Hardy] left WWE, he was just Matt Hardy. But what rejuvenated his career was [The Delete thing]. And that was produced by who? That was basically Jeremy Borash producing cool content. It doesn't seem that AEW has the time for other than MJF or an Adam Cole, to produce cool vignettes for that kind of content, " Disco said. [From 00:44 to 01:11]

Konnan further stated:

"It ain't like WWE booked them much better. At last go around, they returned to a tremendous reaction, we're not talking about that. Yeah, they are messed up physically. Look at all the sh*t they did when they young with all the tables and chairs and ladders and, IMPACT, Jeff was still doing, you know, and the roads, and the partying, takes its toll. I wouldn't fire them because I think they deserve better than that, but I would have them do exactly what Disco said, I would have them do all that 'delete. '"

Do you agree with Konnan and Disco Inferno? Let us know in the comments below.