"They are really easy to work with, they have no egos" - Konnan wants AEW to revive the careers of two frustrated former WWE stars

AEW has some more suggestions coming up. Iconic wrestlers routinely host questions on podcasts, and their ideas and words quickly gain traction. That's exactly what happened when a podcast listener asked Konnan and Disco Inferno whether AEW should sack two of the most famous names on the roster, who are former WWE stars.

Those two veterans are Matt and Jeff Hardy, who have had scintillating careers, and both have successfully reinvented themselves over the decades. However, Matt Hardy recently voiced his frustrations with Tony Khan's booking.

On the podcast 'Keepin' it 100 OFFICIAL', when asked about whether The Hardy Boyz should be bid farewell, Disco Inferno and Konnan both voiced their opinions.

"When [Matt Hardy] left WWE, he was just Matt Hardy. But what rejuvenated his career was [The Delete thing]. And that was produced by who? That was basically Jeremy Borash producing cool content. It doesn't seem that AEW has the time for other than MJF or an Adam Cole, to produce cool vignettes for that kind of content, " Disco said. [From 00:44 to 01:11]

And to add to that, Konnan chimed in with his own words.

"It ain't like WWE booked them much better. At last go around, they returned to a tremendous reaction, we're not talking about that. Yeah, they are messed up physically. Look at all the sh*t they did when they young with all the tables and chairs and ladders and, IMPACT, Jeff was still doing, you know, and the roads, and the partying, takes its toll. I wouldn't fire them because I think they deserve better than that, but I would have them do exactly what Disco said, I would have them do all that 'delete. '"

He also spoke about how he would book them.

"Maybe every once or twice a year, they do a match, you know. where all their limitations can be hidden, where they just do a comeback or something. They are really easy to work with, they have no egos. They will help young talent. They could book, they could agent. There's a lot one can do with them." [From 01:45 to 02:43]

AEW's Matt Hardy is the more outspoken of the two Hardy Brothers

While both Matt and Jeff Hardy are popular for their insane wrestling spots, it's Matt who routinely makes comments on his social media and talks about the present and past incidents of wrestling.

Matt Hardy recently commented on the AEW Continental Championship Tournament match between Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley. He's also been on podcasts several times, and one fine day, he even spoke about his favorite gimmick of all time.

