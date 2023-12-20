“We have a pending match,” says ex-WWE star after receiving praise from Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy has called out a former WWE wrestler and member of the Hardy Family Office, but in a good way. Wrestlers watch others in the ring and give their valuable feedback. Sometimes, they post about it on their social accounts, and that creates entertaining banter.

That's exactly what happened when ex-WWE champion Matt Hardy, who's currently signed up with AEW, saw the return of Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dynamite in a high-stakes match of the Continental Classic Championship tournament. Idolo had earlier performed in WWE as Andrade. While the 'Broken' star praised him, Idolo had a quip of his own.

"Hell yeah, @AndradeElIdolo! That was DELIGHTFUL, mi amigo. #AEWDynamite," Matt Hardy posted.

Andrade replied with a tweet of his own:

"Thank you!! we have a pending match!!! @MATTHARDYBRAND," Andrade El Idolo replied.

Check out the tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Andrade, returning to Dynamite after more than 400 days, squared off against Brody King in the tournament and won the match. He now has nine points in the tournament.

The founder of Mattitude and Andrade have been part of the same stable in the AEW for a while, The Hardy Family Office, and were in an angle where Andrade would take profits from the Office, serving as its President.

Former WWE Superstar has plans on how AEW can utilize Matt Hardy and his brother

Matt had earlier voiced his frustrations about how they are booked in AEW. While that was the conversation for a while, some fans thought that The Hardy Boyz should be sacked by Tony Khan. However, WCW icon Konnan had a different opinion.

"It ain't like WWE booked them much better. At last go around, they returned to a tremendous reaction, we're not talking about that. Yeah, they are messed up physically. Look at all the sh*t they did when they young with all the tables and chairs and ladders and, IMPACT, Jeff was still doing, you know, and the roads, and the partying, takes its toll. I wouldn't fire them because I think they deserve better than that," Konnan said.

Tony Khan's company has several icons of wrestling, and they have carved a niche of their own and reinvented themselves successfully. While Daniel Bryan and Jon Moxley are being praised for their incredible matches, Chris Jericho is holding his side of the roster very well.

What do you think? Is Matt Hardy still a force to reckon with when it comes to wrestling? Tell us in the comments section.