Toni Storm's title reign could be in serious jeopardy if former WWE Superstar debuts at Forbidden Door

Recently, Toni Storm had become the new AEW Women's Champion. But could her title run be short-lived? It is highly possible if a former WWE Superstar makes her debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, she could dethrone Storm.

The star in question is former NXT Women's Champion KAIRI. The Japanese star had worked alongside the 27-year-old star back in the Black and Gold brand. They have crossed paths only on a few occasions in the Stamford-based promotion.

The two wrestled each other in a one-on-one competition only once at the 2017 edition of the Mae Young Classic. The two battled each other in the Semi-finals. In that match, The Sky Pirate managed to defeat Storm via pinfall.

Fightful Select recently reported that the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 is willing to include talent from Japan's STARDOM promotion. One of the top talents in the said promotion is the former WWE Superstar KAIRI.

If the reports are true, then Toni Storm could be defending her title against her former foe after six years.

KAIRI lost her IWGP Women's Champion to Mercedes Moné back in February and has not gone after a singles title since. So after nearly five months, she could be showing up in the Jacksonville-based promotion to capture single's gold again.

Toni Storm took shots at Tony Khan for making her the 'Interim' AEW Women's Champion

The former WWE Superstar defeated Jamie Hayter at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view to be crowned the new and first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion. But during her first title win, she was considered as the 'interim' champion.

During the post-show Media Scrum after the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Storm opened up about her initial title run. She mentioned that it was a bulls*** decision by Tony Khan.

"It felt extra special this time. I’m sure we can all agree that the interim thing was bullsh*t. Right, Tony? Crazy. That was a tough, terrible time. It feels great because this is what it should have been the whole time," Storm said. [H/T Fightful]

During the same media scrum, Toni Storm also mentioned that if Mercedes Moné wrestled her for the title, her other leg would also be broken.

