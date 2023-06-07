Tony Khan to announce the blockbuster arrival of former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite tonight?

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another blockbuster announcement during tonight's Dynamite about the launch episode of Collision. Could this be the night Khan announces Goldberg's debut?

The WWE Hall of Famer surprisingly parted ways with WWE after six years in late 2022, and ever since then, many have speculated where he'll go next. At 56, Goldberg is likely looking for his last hurrah, and with a star of Wardlow's caliber, these two could clash at Collision's debut show.

Tony Khan's announcement could not just be that Goldberg is All Elite but also the revelation of his debut match against Wardlow in the main event of AEW Collision, which will naturally majorly boost sales for the new show.

While nothing is confirmed at this stage, Tony Khan has already confirmed that he's had talks with Goldberg since his departure from WWE. While the veteran's debut might not be the main event of Collision, he could just show up for a high-profile retirement match at a pay-per-view down the line.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite Catch up with the results right here.

Wardlow is all for a potential clash in AEW against Goldberg

The War Dog's run as the TNT Champion has largely been uneven, with many fans criticizing his handling after capturing the belt but praising the build toward his victory. However, by retiring Goldberg, he could cement his legacy as the next big star.

During an interview with Simon Miller for WhatCulture Wrestling, Mr. Mayhem teased an eventual clash between him and the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Yeah, if you could have Batista, Lesnar, Goldberg – you know I put those three in the same category of dream monster matches. So yeah, Goldberg is – I mean, we just heard ‘Ward-Low’ [and] we haven’t heard that chant since ‘Gold-Berg’ so I think Wardlow versus Goldberg? Man, it does not get bigger than that. It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg," said Wardlow. [From 02:13 onward]

It remains to be seen whether AEW will sign Goldberg or not, but despite some fans voicing criticisms about the potential move online, the veteran has a no-brainer clash with Wardlow just waiting to happen.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes