Tony Khan to announce former AEW champion's return after over 2 months on Dynamite this week? Looking at the chances

This week on Dynamite, Tony Khan will make an important announcement. He could end up announcing the return of a controversial AEW star. The star in question would be former FTW Champion Jack Perry.

The man formerly known as Jungle Boy was the other party involved in the backstage altercation that took place with CM Punk at All In 2023. While the Straight Edge Superstar has been fired for his actions, Perry was suspended indefinitely and thus has not been seen since.

A few weeks ago, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Jack Perry was no longer suspended. However, the promotion was not in a rush to bring him back to regular programming.

Tony Khan could announce when Perry would make his first appearance since All In. While he could reveal this to be happening as soon as possible at an episode of Dynamite or Collision, he could also play up his return match to be at an upcoming major event such as Winter is Coming or the new Worlds End pay-per-view in December.

A rematch between Jack Perry and RVD in AEW could happen

Should Jack Perry return to AEW, someone may already look to be in line for a rematch against him. This would be Rob Van Dam.

At this point, RVD has competed in three matches on the promotion, with a 2-1 win-loss record. His singles loss was in his debut match against Perry for the FTW Championship. One could argue that he did not deserve the loss, as the champion used sneaky tactics to earn the win.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about wanting a rematch with Jack Perry. He also named other stars whom he would want a match with, including the likes of Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, and Sting.

“I need a rematch with Jungle Boy. I'd like to work with Chris Jericho, Christian too. [Sting] would be cool, I don’t know how Sting’s feeling and stuff... But a lot of the guys, it’s cool working with Hook, Taz’s son too.”

Should Perry make his way back to AEW, his rematch with RVD could be in the works, and this could be the former WWE Superstar's redemption match. They could also build this up for a major event in the near future.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here