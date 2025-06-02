Tony Khan to announce R-Truth's AEW debut against ex-US Champion at All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

WWE star R-Truth could face a top AEW star at All In 2025. The former 24/7 Champion has been one of the most beloved characters in the global sports entertainment juggernaut for the past decade. Unfortunately, he recently announced that he will not be a part of WWE after his contract expires. Many fans and stars have sent their good wishes to the veteran.
With Truth soon becoming a free agent, he might get signed by Tony Khan in the future. Fans have already started fantasy booking matches for the legend if he becomes All Elite in the future. The star could make his debut at All In, AEW's biggest annual show. Tony could book him against another former United States Champion, Ricochet.
After talks about Truth joining AEW started circulating, the Highlight of the Night claimed that he could retire the veteran if he ever became All Elite. The duo could have a blockbuster match at All In this year, where R-Truth could pick up a shocking victory against the former United States Champion.
AEW star Ricochet sends a heartfelt message to R-Truth after making the shocking announcement
Many fans believed R-Truth was finally getting the spotlight he deserved when he faced John Cena in the Saturday Night Main Event. However, a few days after the event, WWE decided not to renew the former United States Champion's contract. When he broke the news on social media, the Highlight of the Night reacted to the message.
Ricochet took to X/Twitter and said that Truth is an 'amazing talent' and should enjoy his life.
"You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc!" he wrote.
It will be interesting to see when the two stars will lock horns in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Or will the star choose another path? Only time will tell!