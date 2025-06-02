Tony Khan to announce R-Truth's AEW debut against ex-US Champion at All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

WWE star R-Truth could face a top AEW star at All In 2025. The former 24/7 Champion has been one of the most beloved characters in the global sports entertainment juggernaut for the past decade. Unfortunately, he recently announced that he will not be a part of WWE after his contract expires. Many fans and stars have sent their good wishes to the veteran.

Ad

With Truth soon becoming a free agent, he might get signed by Tony Khan in the future. Fans have already started fantasy booking matches for the legend if he becomes All Elite in the future. The star could make his debut at All In, AEW's biggest annual show. Tony could book him against another former United States Champion, Ricochet.

After talks about Truth joining AEW started circulating, the Highlight of the Night claimed that he could retire the veteran if he ever became All Elite. The duo could have a blockbuster match at All In this year, where R-Truth could pick up a shocking victory against the former United States Champion.

Ad

Trending

Ad

AEW star Ricochet sends a heartfelt message to R-Truth after making the shocking announcement

Many fans believed R-Truth was finally getting the spotlight he deserved when he faced John Cena in the Saturday Night Main Event. However, a few days after the event, WWE decided not to renew the former United States Champion's contract. When he broke the news on social media, the Highlight of the Night reacted to the message.

Ad

Ricochet took to X/Twitter and said that Truth is an 'amazing talent' and should enjoy his life.

"You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when the two stars will lock horns in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Or will the star choose another path? Only time will tell!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More