Tony Khan to ban three major AEW wrestlers from Grand Slam Australia at the last minute? Exploring the potential 

AEW Grand Slam Australia is set to take place over the weekend, and a lot of blockbuster matches are set to take place in what is the promotion's first event in the country. Could Tony Khan make some last-minute changes to ensure everything goes smoothly?

The Death Riders have been bringing chaos to the company and going into business for themselves. Tomorrow, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli are going to face off against their biggest adversaries in Cope (fka Adam Copeland) and Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl.

This would be an 'Anything Goes' match, and one where the rest of the Death Riders interfering would not warrant a disqualification. Seeing as Cope and White have not included FTR, or The Gunns in this specific feud despite them being available for an assist, Tony Khan could perhaps make a move to keep an even playing field.

Khan could announce that he would be banning anyone else at ringside apart from the four men involved in the match. This means that PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir would have to watch from backstage. He could add some repercussions for Mox's title match against The Rated-R Superstar should they go against this rule. This would allow all four stars to go at each other undisturbed and without any distractions.

Cope talked about AEW Grand Slam Australia being his last time performing in the country

Ahead of his tag team match at the show, Adam Copeland spoke to Deejay Reed about getting the chance to return to the 'Land Down Under' for a match. He mentioned how he never expected to be given a chance again, but revealed that this could be the last time he performs there.

This may not be an indication of his imminent retirement just yet. However, seeing as there may not be any immediate plans for AEW to return to the country, his retirement could come before a second AEW show in Australia. Cope believed that having this in mind would make his match this weekend more special.

"I mean now I realize I have to really enjoy it because let's face it, this is the last time I'm gonna perform in Australia right? So, knowing that and going in with that mindset makes it [little bit more special] yeah."

For the past few months now, Jon Moxley has always been able to escape with a win in his high-stakes matches. It remains to be seen whether tomorrow night will be the same story again, or if Cope gets the win, giving him all the momentum heading into AEW Revolution.

