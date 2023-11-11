Tony Khan to banish former WWE star after recent backstage incident? Exploring the possibility

It was revealed recently that there was an issue backstage as a certain former WWE star did not want to put his competition over. Could this lead to Tony Khan letting him deal with the consequences of his actions? The star in question is Gran Metalik.

Known now only as Metalik, the luchador has been appearing for both ROH and AEW as of late. He was known in his time with WWE as one of the finalists of the Cruiserweight Classic, but he ended up falling to TJ Perkins. He remained with the promotion until 2021, when he requested for his release.

During the October 20th edition of Rampage, Metalik was set to take on Kommander in singles action. This was supposed to be the fourth match of the night, but it was reported that the former WWE Superstar did not want to put his opponent over, so this led to the match being pulled.

This could lead Tony Khan to make him face the consequences of his actions. This may lead to AEW choosing to book Metalik much less. They could also go as far as not allowing him to compete for the promotion, seeing as he might've breached the terms of his contract which caused them to make last-minute changes.

Have all of WWE's Lucha House Party appeared in AEW?

The Lucha House Party was a very entertaining trio that once competed in the Stamford-based promotion. They included Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado. As of now Metalik is signed with AEW, and also competes for Ring of Honor, but have the rest of the members made appearances on the promotion?

Kalisto now known as Samuray Del Sol has indeed made an appearance. He teamed with Aero Star to challenge for the AAA Tag Team titles on an episode of Dynamite back in 2021. At the time, FTR were the champions.

Lince Dorado, on the other hand, made his AEW debut last month, when he was part of a four-way match against Kommander, Johnny TV, and Penta El Zero Miedo for a chance at Eddie Kingston's ROH World Championship.

It will be interesting to see if there will ever come a time when the three luchadors will share the ring again, either against one another or as a trio once more.

