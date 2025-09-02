Tony Khan to bring in 4-time WWE champion to counter AJ Lee's possible in-ring return? Exploring the chances

Tony Khan may have a huge problem coming, as AJ Lee has been rumored to make a return to WWE since the events of Clash in Paris last week. The former Divas Champion has been out of professional wrestling for more than ten years, and her return has the potential to shake the industry. As a result, AEW might have to plan something equal to counter Lee's possible WWE comeback.The AEW President might just bring in former Divas and Women's Champion Beth Phoenix to counter AJ Lee's return. The WWE Hall of Famer has been a free agent for the past year. Since then, there have been rumors swirling around her debut in All Elite Wrestling. With her husband, Adam Copeland, being actively involved with the promotion, her debut is all the more plausible.Phoenix has been away from the ring for more than two years. If her return were to happen in a company like All Elite Wrestling, it would have the potential to challenge Lee's potential comeback. Moreover, the former Women's Champion often drops hints of a comeback to professional wrestling with her social media activity. The Glamazon regularly shares gym pictures with her fans to indicate that she is in good shape. Also, the former Women's Champion has reportedly been backstage for several AEW shows in the past, potentially to support her husband, indicating that she has good relations with AEW.With that said, there is a good chance for Phoenix's debut to happen in AEW. Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell how things will unfold for All Elite Wrestling from here on.Tony Khan to put Beth Phoenix against Mercedes Mone in AEW?Tony Khan has the potential to make magic if Beth Phoenix makes her AEW debut down the line. Solid rumors are hinting at the WWE Hall of Famer's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and fans have even started speculating about her feuds in the company. One such speculation suggests a scenario where The Glamazon might go after the AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.This speculation caught fire after a recent social media post of the former Women's Champion. Phoenix simply posted a picture of The CEO on her Instagram without any caption. The post sparked a discussion among the fans about the legend's interest in facing Mone following a potential return to professional wrestling.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMone vs. Phoenix has the potential to be a headliner for any AEW pay-per-view. Additionally, The CEO has been wandering directionless in Tony Khan's promotion as of late. A credible challenger like Beth would help her explore a different route in her AEW career and be a money match for Tony Khan.