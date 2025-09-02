  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan to bring in 4-time WWE champion to counter AJ Lee's possible in-ring return? Exploring the chances

Tony Khan to bring in 4-time WWE champion to counter AJ Lee's possible in-ring return? Exploring the chances

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Sep 02, 2025 18:10 GMT
Tony Khan and AJ Lee
Tony Khan and AJ Lee [Image via AEW's YouTube and WWE.com]

Tony Khan may have a huge problem coming, as AJ Lee has been rumored to make a return to WWE since the events of Clash in Paris last week. The former Divas Champion has been out of professional wrestling for more than ten years, and her return has the potential to shake the industry. As a result, AEW might have to plan something equal to counter Lee's possible WWE comeback.

Ad

The AEW President might just bring in former Divas and Women's Champion Beth Phoenix to counter AJ Lee's return. The WWE Hall of Famer has been a free agent for the past year. Since then, there have been rumors swirling around her debut in All Elite Wrestling. With her husband, Adam Copeland, being actively involved with the promotion, her debut is all the more plausible.

Phoenix has been away from the ring for more than two years. If her return were to happen in a company like All Elite Wrestling, it would have the potential to challenge Lee's potential comeback. Moreover, the former Women's Champion often drops hints of a comeback to professional wrestling with her social media activity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Glamazon regularly shares gym pictures with her fans to indicate that she is in good shape. Also, the former Women's Champion has reportedly been backstage for several AEW shows in the past, potentially to support her husband, indicating that she has good relations with AEW.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

With that said, there is a good chance for Phoenix's debut to happen in AEW. Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell how things will unfold for All Elite Wrestling from here on.

Ad

Tony Khan to put Beth Phoenix against Mercedes Mone in AEW?

Tony Khan has the potential to make magic if Beth Phoenix makes her AEW debut down the line. Solid rumors are hinting at the WWE Hall of Famer's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and fans have even started speculating about her feuds in the company. One such speculation suggests a scenario where The Glamazon might go after the AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Ad

This speculation caught fire after a recent social media post of the former Women's Champion. Phoenix simply posted a picture of The CEO on her Instagram without any caption. The post sparked a discussion among the fans about the legend's interest in facing Mone following a potential return to professional wrestling.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Mone vs. Phoenix has the potential to be a headliner for any AEW pay-per-view. Additionally, The CEO has been wandering directionless in Tony Khan's promotion as of late. A credible challenger like Beth would help her explore a different route in her AEW career and be a money match for Tony Khan.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications