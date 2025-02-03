Tony Khan to bring back top star as AEW's Brock Lesnar in 2025? Exploring the possibility

AEW President Tony Khan could bring back a former TNT Champion and book him similar to how Brock Lesnar was booked in WWE. The talent in question has been absent for many months now, and fans have been clamoring for his return.

Brock Lesnar is a name that needs no introduction in the world of combat sports and pro wrestling. WWE booked Lesnar as a force to be reckoned with inside the ring, as he destroyed his opponents with ease. Wardlow, who has an impressive physique and is highly athletic like The Beast Incarnate, can play a similar role in AEW.

Wardlow last competed in an AEW World Title match against Samoa Joe on the March 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where he lost. The three-time TNT Champion has been absent from TV since the defeat. However, Mr. Mayhem has been announced for an in-ring return at an independent wrestling event in April 2025.

After the announcement, many fans on the internet have expressed their desire to see Wardlow back in All Elite Wrestling. Assuming Tony Khan is planning for The War Dog's comeback, he should present him like a monster on television. If he is actually booked like Lesnar, the upstart could become a major attraction for the promotion.

Wardlow undoubtedly has the look of a top star, and he should be presented that way by the creative team. Upon his potential arrival, Mr. Mayhem could go after Jon Moxley and The Death Riders to make a massive statement.

WWE legend on whether Brock Lesnar wants to return to pro wrestling

Brock Lesnar has not been seen in a WWE ring since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Reports have indicated that the company does not have any creative plans for him after the drama surrounding Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

On his 83 Weeks podcast a few months ago, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff speculated that Lesnar might not be interested in a pro wrestling comeback.

"I don't know Brock that well, and, man, I don't know he doesn't need to so it's a question of does he want to, and at some point you just don't want to anymore. What's Brock gonna do that he hasn't done a dozen times in the last dozen years?"

Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Beast Incarnate in pro wrestling.

