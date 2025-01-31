Disappointing WWE news on Brock Lesnar - Reports 

Brock Lesnar's ongoing absence continues to frustrate many fans. With Royal Rumble precisely a day away, a backstage update on The Beast's return status has surfaced online.

The former Universal Champion continues to be the talk of the wrestling community for a year and a half after his last WWE match at SummerSlam 2023, where he faced Cody Rhodes.

Shortly after, his name was seemingly alluded to in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, and he was removed from all creative plans. Although Lesnar has been mentioned on television occasionally, the jury is still out on his status.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently learned Brock Lesnar's status remains unchanged, as there is still "no movement" concerning his return backstage. The former Universal Champion's future lies in the legal department's hands, giving him clearance.

Will Brock Lesnar ever come back to WWE?

The chances of seeing The Beast Incarnate step back inside the squared circle are slim to none. However, Bully Ray recently pitched an interesting WrestleMania idea involving Lesnar.

While speaking on The Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said Brock Lesnar has a strong chance of winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, potentially setting up a WrestleMania 41 match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

I'm just going to back Gunther out for a second. What do you do with Gunther in that scenario? The only match I would want to see Gunther involved with if he was pulled out of the world championship picture is Brock [Lesnar]," Bully Ray said. "[Do they pull the trigger and maybe Brock [Lesnar] is a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble? Brock [Lesnar] comes in, wins the Royal Rumble, and faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania?] Great chance," he said.

Fans have been clamoring to see Lesnar and Gunther face each other for a long time. As exciting as this sounds on paper, it’s unlikely that this dream match will happen anytime soon.

