Brock Lesnar has a "great chance" at winning the 2025 Royal Rumble, WWE legend says

Brock Lesnar was supposedly pulled at the last minute from entering the Men's Royal Rumble last year. Gunther later seemingly confirmed that there was a working plan for him to face The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania before plans drastically changed.

A year has passed, and there is still no sign of Lesnar, although his name seems to pop up now and again on WWE shows. Could it be time for the ex-UFC mauler to resurface and challenge The Ring General? Bully Ray claims there is a "great chance" for that to happen.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray admitted he was not interested in watching Jey Uso take away the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. David LaGreca wondered if Sami Zayn facing Main Event Jey would be a good idea, but Ray dismissed the notion. If The Ring General has to move on from the title picture, then the only scenario the veteran wants to see is WWE bringing back Brock Lesnar to face him:

"I'm just going to back Gunther out for a second. What do you do with Gunther in that scenario? The only match I would want to see Gunther involved with if he was pulled out of the world championship picture is Brock Lesnar," Bully Ray said. "[Do they pull the trigger and maybe Brock Lesnar is a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble? Brock Lesnar comes in, wins the Royal Rumble, and faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania?] Great chance," he added. [From 13:30 to 14:10]

Gunther is still open to facing Brock Lesnar, calls The Beast his end boss

After plans got nixed, Gunther faced Sami Zayn at WrestleMania last year in a losing effort. It was his first loss on the main roster. His Intercontinental Championship reign ended at 666 days.

However, things got better for The Ring General later that year, as he won the World Heavyweight Championship in the summer. During an interview with GV Wire, the Austrian admitted he is still interested in facing The Beast and hopes the match happens at some point:

"[What would be your dream scenario for WrestleMania?] Obviously, I always was vocal about my dream match in the past but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock [Lesnar] again. If that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now," he said.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who is a fan of Gunther, also revealed that he hopes the company brings back Brock Lesnar for The Ring General.

If you use any quotes, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

