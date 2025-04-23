Tony Khan to bring in major WWE Superstar to AEW upon contract expiry? Exploring the possibility

AEW President Tony Khan could hire a multi-time WWE World Champion after their current deal expires. The star recently discussed their contract status with the Stamford-based promotion.

Bayley is a four-time WWE Women's Champion and has been a top star in the promotion since 2013. She was supposed to compete in the Women's Tag Team Title match alongside Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41, but was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch due to a kayfabe injury. Meanwhile, The Role Model disclosed that she had a year and a half left on her current contract.

Following WrestleMania 41, fans have been calling out the Triple H-led creative team for pulling one of their top stars from the show. Many have even pitched the idea of Bayley possibly heading to AEW. In a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, the veteran revealed that she wanted to try new things in the future, which could be a hint that she plans on leaving the global juggernaut.

If Bayley decides to end her journey with the Stamford-based promotion next year, Tony Khan could immediately offer a huge contract to her and secure her services. The Role Model is undoubtedly one of the most reliable stars in women's wrestling today, and Tony Khan might attempt to sign her as soon as she becomes a free agent.

WWE Superstar Bayley had to seek permission to visit her friend in the Tony Khan-led promotion

Bayley recently revealed how she got the permission from WWE officials to visit her friend, Mercedes Mone, at an All Elite Wrestling event. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, The Hugger said she didn't want to disrespect her current employer.

"When I've gone to watch her [Mercedes Mone] wrestle, it was a thing where we had to have a conversation with me, and the office was like, 'This is okay.' They told me the dos and the don'ts. On her side and with her, everything is fine. But I don't ever want to disrespect WWE. I don't ever want to come off bad or like a traitor."

Only time will tell what the future holds for Bayley in pro wrestling. Regardless of whether she signs with AEW, The Role Model will remain a top name in the business.

