Tony Khan to bring top AEW star back for one final match before WWE signs her? Analyzing the possibility

Tony Khan could be losing one of his top stars to WWE. However, he could bring her back for one more match before she leaves.

Mariah May was pushed like a top star ever since she set foot in AEW. She was involved in a program with Toni Storm before she betrayed and then defeated her for the AEW Women's World Championship. Storm would come back and challenge May again and then beat her twice. Since their recent match at AEW Revolution 2025, May has not been seen on TV.

Recent reports suggest that May won't be re-signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion when her contract expires later this year. There were also reports that suggested May was interested in signing with WWE.

Hence, it would be a smart move for Tony Khan to bring her back to television before her contract expires. She has a big fanbase, and the company could benefit from her having one final match against Toni Storm to close out their rivalry. These two women have delivered spectacular matches every time they faced each other. Hence, one more match could be best for business.

The former Women's World Champion could lose the match and then bid farewell to the fans. Jim Cornette also pitched a similar idea on his Drive-Thru podcast.

Tony Khan addressed Mariah May's future amid speculation

The reports surrounding Mariah May's future in AEW have come as a bit of a shock to many people since she was booked strongly in the promotion and even became a household name. Since the reports broke, many fans and critics have had many strong opinions about her potentially leaving AEW to sign with WWE.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan was asked about the rumors surrounding May. The AEW boss didn't provide a concrete statement about her status in the company but just spoke about her storyline with Toni Storm.

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW….It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and "Timeless Toni Storm," said Khan.

It will be interesting to see if Mariah May will wrestle any more matches for AEW now that her contract is nearing an end and she is reportedly leaving the company.

