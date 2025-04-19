Tony Khan to bring in WWE legend to replace released AEW name? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan is known to bring in former WWE stars to AEW when the opportunity arises and he has never been shy about it. He has done that many times over the last six years and will continue to do so each time the opportunity presents itself.

It was announced recently that Sarah Stock was released. Stock was a backstage name in AEW and was working as a producer and coach. The reasons for her departure were not given. However with her now out of the company, the moment could be ripe for Tony Khan to bring in a former WWE legend.

Gail Kim is one of the most well-known names in wrestling and she has had stints in WWE and most famously in TNA. She has, however, not stepped foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion so far. With her now being retired, Tony could bring her in as a backstage coach to replace the recently released Sarah Stock.

Gail Kim has an excellent reputation among her peers and veterans alike and many have praised her for the skills she brings to any promotion that hires her. If Tony Khan secures her services, he would be doing his talent, especially the women's roster, a favor that would pay back in spades.

That could give her a new lease of life and will also give many opportunities for her to work with the young, up-and-coming wrestlers in AEW.

Bill Apter wants Tony Khan to bring in Gail Kim

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter has urged Tony Khan to bring Gail Kim to AEW. Gail recently left TNA Wrestling after a long stint there and she has now been urged to come to All Elite Wrestling.

Apter was speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine when he said:

“Gail Kim is a dressing room leader. She is great in terms of in the ring, and she has been around a long time. She doesn't look like it, but she is a smart ring veteran, and for AEW to bring her in to help coach the girl roster there? Brilliant move. Jim Ross had a great idea. Bring her in.”

If Tony Khan does indeed decide to heed Apter’s advice and bring in Gail Kim, it will be invaluable for the younger stars on the roster.

