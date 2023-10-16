Tony Khan brings back CM Punk; Former Universal Champion debuts as a heel? - 3 Early predictions for AEW Full Gear 2023

AEW is set to host its next pay-per-view, Full Gear, on November 18, 2023, and fans are all pumped up for another potentially great wrestling event like the last few All Elite PPVs. The event is set to be loaded up with the addition of a big name, Adam "Edge" Copeland, who recently made his debut.

As of now, only the show's main event has been announced, where the AEW World Champion, MJF, will defend his title against The Switchblade, Jay White.

Furthermore, surprises are also expected to unfold for the event. So here are some early predictions for the Full Gear PPV next month:

#3. The mystery masked attacker is revealed to be Adam Cole

During the closing moment of the go-home edition of Dynamite before WrestleDream pay-per-view, a masked mystery man accompanied by some other masked thugs assaulted Jay White backstage after his segment with the AEW World Champion, MJF.

Amid the speculations, Max claimed that his Devil mask was stolen and he was not the attacker.

Considering the story, MJF's best friend, Adam Cole, could be the man behind the mask who attempted to help his buddy, along with other hugs. Moreover, Cole could reveal himself as the man behind the devil mask at the Full Gear PPV to get people talking and make the event trending.

#2. Goldberg makes his AEW debut as a heel and confronts Wardlow

Bill Goldberg's contract with WWE expired earlier this year, and the company reportedly didn't approach him for a contract renewal.

The former Universal Champion also expressed his wish for a farewell match but was reportedly denied. Nevertheless, he can resume his wrestling career in the rival promotion.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about Goldberg possibly signing with his company, to which he replied that he had talks with Bill. Therefore, The former WCW Champion could go All Elite and confront Wardlow as a ferocious at the Full Gear PPV and implement carnage on the All Elite roster.

#1. CM Punk returns to AEW

Yes, CM Punk was literally fired by Tony Khan just recently after a backstage incident at the All In event. However, never say never in wrestling because it's a business, after all. As of now, Punk is rumored to make his WWE return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in Chicago next month.

Expand Tweet

However, if the Stamford-based promotion didn't come to terms with an agreement with the Second City Saint, things might take a shift. Furthermore, the All Elite promotion is evidently falling behind their competition, and Khan would not shy away from trying to bring back possibly his biggest draw and have him appear at the Full Gear PPV.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether the aforementioned predictions are accurate, as Khan is in the mood for competition with WWE and would surely pull out all the stops.