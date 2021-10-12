5 AEW stars who are close to Tony Khan in real life

AEW CEO Tony Khan has become the new Lord of the Ring in the wrestling world. The 39-year-old started All Elite Wrestling on January 1, 2019, and hasn’t looked back ever since.

Khan is trying to lead AEW in a different direction compared to WWE. Many former WWE Superstars who are now part of AEW have claimed to have a very different relationship with Tony Khan compared to the one they had with Vince McMahon.

Meanwhile, newcomers have also praised Khan’s work ethic and have formed a good relationship with their boss. Many fans already know about the relationship between Khan and his EVPs: Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the five AEW stars who are close to Tony Khan in real life.

#5. MJF has called Tony Khan his best friend in AEW

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “You hear me talk about our top young stars, there’s a reason I almost never say his name, Because he’s one of our top stars period even though he’s one of the youngest wrestlers here.”- Tony Khan on MJF “You hear me talk about our top young stars, there’s a reason I almost never say his name, Because he’s one of our top stars period even though he’s one of the youngest wrestlers here.”- Tony Khan on MJF https://t.co/bNTIiyrPNb

MJF has become one of the best heels in AEW. The 25-year-old star understands his potential and is ready to brag about it whenever given the chance.

Tony Khan gave him a platform to become a breakout star in AEW. He is currently en route to becoming a future AEW World Champion. Tony has praised MJF and his work on several occasions.

MJF has also said that the two men are close to each other, and are good friends behind the scenes. In an interview with Fightful, the AEW heel claimed that Tony Khan was his BFF for life:

"Well, unfortunately, I did not knock on the door. I just knocked it down. I have arrived. I am a top nap in this industry. I have proven it with my track record with ratings.I’ve proven it with my track record with how great my segments are and how great my matches are and how great my promos are and how great I am commercially. Tony Khan understands that I am the future. Not only am I the future, I am the now. So, how can you not put me over in interviews? Also, me and TK? We’re boys. We chill all the time. Love that dude. He’s my BFF for life. 100%," MJF said.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF HBD to my BFF @TonyKhan We hang out all the time cuz he likes me way more than everyone else. Here’s a Very real photo of us skydiving together. HBD to my BFF @TonyKhan We hang out all the time cuz he likes me way more than everyone else. Here’s a Very real photo of us skydiving together. https://t.co/an2xJiHvJp

Most AEW stars have spoken highly of Khan and his work ethic. MJF is a wrestler who is truly happy to be working for TK and is hoping to make it even bigger in the company.

