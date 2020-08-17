Chris Jericho lists the difference in his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

Chris Jericho is one of the top stars in AEW right now. Jericho has often spoke of the creative freedom that AEW has afforded him, and has compared it to the lack of input he sometimes had during his many years in WWE.

Saturday can't come soon enough 👀 8/22 @ 6ET on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/RhDuLHgmr6 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 16, 2020

Jericho opened up further about this on his latest Saturday Night Special, where The DemoGod interacted with and answered questions from fans. Chris Jericho opened up about the difference between his relationship with Tony Khan, to the one he had with Vince McMahon. The former AEW World Champion said that he works alongside with Tony Khan unlike previously when he worked for Vince McMahon: (H/T WINC)

WWE, they work the way they work. [In] my opinion, for what I appreciate, AEW is so much more beneficial and so much more in tune with how I think. I love working with Tony Khan and like I said, I work with Tony Khan, I worked for Vince McMahon. There's a difference.

Chris Jericho did also have a lot of glowing praise for Vince McMahon during the live stream. The WWE legend said that he loved working for Vince McMahon and added that Vince always challenged him. He also added that later on in his career, Vince trusted his judgment more often than not.

Me realizing I have to wait a whole week for a new #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nRhymkbYsA — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 15, 2020

Chris Jericho & Jim Cornette's social media showdown

Love him or loathe him, one thing you can be rest assured is that Jim Cornette will always speak his mind. Cornette has been very critical of AEW since it's inception and has particularly criticized Chris Jericho's feud with Orange Cassidy recently.

This led to Chris Jericho proclaiming on social media that he had banned Jim Cornette from watch AEW. Not really knows for staying silent, Jim Cornette hit back at Jericho, criticizing his decision to play a concert with Fozzy at Sturgis in the middle of a pandemic. Cornette also called Jericho out of shape.

Here's what Cornette said in his reply:

Advertisement

Chris I appreciate your consideration of my sanity, but I do it as a service to the wrestling fans. They need some measure of comfort in these cosplay times we're in. But don't worry--I NEVER watch "Dark".

P.S. Careful of the drooling bikers. #LittleBitOfTheVirus#COVIDGod https://t.co/MR5uv8kqBW — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 10, 2020

Chris Jericho had to take a COVID test following Fozzy's concerts at Sturgis and he passed them ahead of last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.