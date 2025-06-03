Tony Khan to convince Britt Baker to finally return for a huge match at AEW All In 2025? Exploring the chances

Britt Baker is one of the most popular names in AEW, and much to the disappointment of most fans, she has not been in action for the last few months. A lot has been going on behind the scenes that has brought the situation to this point.

Tony Khan, who has been one of Baker’s staunch supporters, must also be wondering what the issue is with his top female star. After all, she was the first AEW Women’s World Champion, but due to a lot of unfortunate events, she has lost her way.

However, Britt Baker could be finally convinced into making a massive comeback by Tony Khan thanks to another AEW original. The star is none other than Thunder Rosa, who recently challenged Baker to a hair vs hair match at All In 2025.

This will be seen as the perfect opportunity for Tony Khan to bring back Baker amidst her long absence from the squared circle.

Thunder Rosa wants to finish the feud with Britt Baker

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have a storied history together. A few years back, the two stars were involved in a brutal steel cage match that saw Rosa walk out as the AEW Women’s Champion.

Thunder Rosa has now revealed that she is eager to finish the beef with Britt Baker and that she will always be a part of her legacy. She was a guest on KFox14 when she said:

“So I always say that I’m still waiting for her to come back, because I am her past and her future. So whenever she’s ready, I’m ready to finish this beef that we had for a couple years now. So I was very blessed that with her that I was able to headline that Dynamite in 2021 and then Dynamite in 2022. Those are the matches that definitely define my career.”

It will be great to see the two of them square off inside the squared circle one more time and give the fans a match to behold.

