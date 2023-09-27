Tony Khan to counter Jade Cargill's WWE signing by announcing the arrival of WrestleMania main eventer? Analyzing the possibility

AEW President Tony Khan recently bid farewell to former TBS Champion Jade Cargill as she began the next chapter of her career as a WWE Superstar. But to combat this, could Khan announce the signing of a WrestleMania main eventer?

Fans have been expecting a former WWE star to eventually become "All Elite," and it is none other than Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks.

Mercedes was shown in the crowd during the recent All In event at Wembley Stadium last month, prompting a lot of people to wonder just when the NJPW star could eventually make the jump to AEW.

The former WWE Superstar hasn't wrestled since May 2023 due to an injury, the same injury that prevented her from competing at All In as Tony Khan revealed she wasn't medically cleared in time for the show.

However, The CEO has recently taken to Instagram to tease something huge coming in the future. She even posted a picture on her IG story holding a lot of cash with the phrase 'Mone Talks,' leading many to believe that she is close to an in-ring return and even closer to an AEW debut.

With AEW holding the first-ever WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st, an event designed to honor the memory of NJPW founder Antonio Inoki, an event of that size could very well be the perfect place to bring the former Sasha Banks into the Jacksonville-based company. It will also make All Elite Wrestling fans quickly forget that their biggest rivals just signed one of their hottest young stars.

Tony Khan had reportedly factored Mercedes Mone into his Forbidden Door plans

With New Japan Pro Wrestling being Mercedes Mone's preferred destination when she made her wrestling comeback at the start of 2023, AEW fans around the world began getting excited about potentially seeing the former WWE Superstar at Forbidden Door as NJPW's representative.

However, due to the injury that she sustained in May, that never came to be, which is a shame considering what Tony Khan had in store for Mercedes had she been medically cleared.

Mercedes Mone was reportedly going to face Saraya at Forbidden Door, according to Fightful Select, with the two women having a long history in WWE as Mone was the woman who forced Saraya into an early retirement.

